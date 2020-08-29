Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money...
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

A case was filed against George Mangalapilly after complaint accused him of providing inducements for converting others into Christianity

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh HC refused to quash criminal proceeding a man accused of evangelism
Representative Image(Source: Christian Evangelism)
0

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday declined to quash criminal proceedings against a man accused of induced religious conversion by offering money, reported Live Law.

A complaint was filed by Dharmendra Dohar against Christian proselytisers for cajoling him to convert his religion and offering money as an allurement for conversion. A man named George Mangalapilly was booked in connection with the case under Section 153-B(1) and 295-A of Indian Penal Code as well as Section 3/4 of the M.P. Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 1968.

However, the plaintiff has alleged that people from Bajrang Dal had forced him to sign a paper and he was not aware of the content of the paper. Subsequently, charged were framed against the accused by the Judicial Magistrate.

George moved Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking cancellation of criminal proceedings against him. The court said that in the absence of proper sanction with regards to offences under section 153-B(1) and 295-A of IPC, the JMFC has exceeded its jurisdiction while taking cognizance in the case under Section 153-B(1) and 295-A of IPC. The court, therefore, quashed the criminal proceedings against him.

Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings citing the offence was related to religion and critical to public tranquillity

- Advertisement -

However, the court observed that the prosecution has obtained required sanction from District Magistrate Satna against the accused under Section 3/4 of Adhiniyam, 1968 that forbids people from converting or attempting to convert others from one religion to another, directly or indirectly, by the way of allurement or coercion. It also took notice that the complainant in the FIR had mentioned that the accused had allured him into converting his religion and that complainant and his friend converted themselves into their religion.

Refusing to quash the criminal proceedings, Justice Rajendra Kumar Srivastava said that while complainant Dharmendra Dohar had no opposition in quashing the proceedings but considering that the offence is related to religion and crucial to maintaining public tranquillity and bearing in mind the allegations made in the FIR as well as 161 statements, the judge decided against quashing the criminal proceedings.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
Media

Journalist Navika Kumar hints at quid pro quo, says Rhea Chakraborty’s team had sent her a ‘feeler’, urged to be ‘fair’ to her in...

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar's disclosure comes at the backdrop of a recent interview of Rhea Chakraborty, who after a stoic silence, had decided to give an interview to India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Was a police inspector beaten by thousands of Muslims at Marina Beach in Chennai?

OpIndia Staff -
Image from a police inspector beaten by two youths in 2017 used to claim that thousands of Muslims attacked him recently
Read more
Law

Judge in Bombay HC bench that had quashed FIR against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis now dissents on linking the case with anti-CAA protests: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M G Sewlikar objects to justice T V Nalawade saying action against Tablighi Jamaatis was due to anti-CAA protests by Muslims
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga says Arvind Kejriwal govt is stealing food meant to go to the poor during lockdown: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga shared video showing food grain kept locked in a school, which were to be distributed among poor people during lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Before death, Sushant Singh googled properties in Himachal, Kerala and Coorg, not ‘painless death’, as claimed by Mumbai Police: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner had claimed that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput had searched for words like 'painless death', 'schizophrenia' and 'bipolar disorder' before his death
Read more
News Reports

Assamese TV serial ‘Begum Jaan’ banned temporarily for 2 months after Hindu groups accuse it of promoting ‘Love Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
The Assamese serial Begm Jaan has been facing protests from Hindu groups since its first telecast on Rengoni channel in July
Read more
News Reports

Prayagraj police to keep anti-Hindu YouTuber Heer Khan, who was in touch with Pakistanis, in police remand for 5 days, could be connected to...

OpIndia Staff -
The Prayagraj police are also in the lookout from the maternal uncle and her other associates of Heer Khan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
440,589FollowersFollow
314,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com