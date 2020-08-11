Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Pawar’s maverick opinions have drawn flak from the party and alliance loyalists, who had questioned if everything is fine among the Pawar clan.

OpIndia Staff
Parth Pawar draws flak for congratulating on the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir and asking for a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case
Parth Pawar(Source: TOI)
4

Parth Pawar on Monday drew criticism from several quarters for his tweet welcoming the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Calling it a cultural victory, Pawar had tweeted that the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir will remain etched as the ‘civilisational awakening of Bharat’.

Parth is son of the Maharashtra deputy chief minister and a senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. NCP is one of the key allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, besides Congress and Shiv Sena. Parth took to social media to express his support for the construction of the much-awaited temple and ended his communiqué with the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. 

“Finally, Shri Ram, who embodies the faith and cultural identity of India, will be home in peace. The fight was bitter and long. And finally, we as a generation, have arrived at a historic day, when we will witness the reinstallation of the Hindu faith,” he said.

However, Parth was quick to reiterate his commitment to Gandhiji’s Ram Rajya and asked to respect those lost the land in the dispute. He asserted that Ramlalla being given his due reminds one of the Ram Rajya, which “our beloved Bapu” swore by.

- Advertisement -

“However flawed or weak or irrational the arguments, there was a sentiment attached to Babri Masjid. Let’s respect those who lost. Their arguments and claims have anyway been defeated thoroughly. Let’s move a bit forward and include those who feel they have lost in our victory,” Pawar said in the statement. 

However, Parth’s comments on Ram Mandir did ruffle a feathers as the senior NCP leaders came into the defence of the deputy chief minister’s statement on Bhoomi pujan. NCP MP Supriya Sule downplayed her nephew’s remarks, saying Parth spoke in his personal capacity. Another NCP leader said Parth used his personal stationery for the statement. 

Parth’s statements on the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir assumes profound significance, as many Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have been mealy-mouthed about the event that marked the restoration of the temple, almost after 500 years of its conquest. 

Besides, last month Parth went against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s avowed stand on Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case and asked for a CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of the Kai Po Che actor. 

Pawar’s maverick opinions have drawn flak from the party and alliance loyalists, who had questioned if everything is fine among the Pawar clan.

Nikhil Wagle, a journalist and Maha Vikas Aghadi government sympathiser was profoundly perturbed by Parth’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case and his statement on the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir. Wagle wondered if anything is “cooking” in the precarious Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. 

Parth’s statement also elicited a response from NCP leader and Maharashtra’s Minority Development minister Nawab Malik, who brushed aside Parth’s comments by calling him callow and inexperienced.

“Parth Pawar is young, new, he lacks experience, so such things happen. But this will not lead to any differences,” Malik said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsparth pawar, parth pawar ram mandir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her
Read more

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis

Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

Media OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Noida man arrested for making threatening call regarding PM Modi ahead of Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police arrested one Harbhajan Singh for making a threatening call to harm PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.
Read more
News Reports

Beirut blast aftermath: Amid widespread protests against corruption, Lebanon government resigns

OpIndia Staff -
Lebanon PM Hassan Diab resigns over Beirut blast, blames corruption. 20 cabinet ministers have already resigned.
Read more
News Reports

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written ‘Quran is more dangerous than Corona’ on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Sachin BS appearing for the accused argued that Kaniyoor is a public servant and since no permission was sought before filing the complaint, the question of taking cognisance of the matter did not arise.
Read more
News Reports

Radical Islamists have killed 221 people in the world within just the first 7 days of August 2020: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Religion of Peace further noted that many such terror attacks are not reported in prominent news organisations, even after multiple casualties.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see father’s body

OpIndia Staff -
Staff from a private hospital in Bengal allegedly forced a family to pay Rs.51,000 to see remains of the father who had died of Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,187FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com