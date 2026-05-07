In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu MBBS doctor was raped and threatened by a Muslim gym trainer brother duo, Akram Beg and Alam Beg. The victim visited the Ultimate Fitness Gym since 2024, wherein her pre-workout drink was drugged by the now-arrested Muslim brothers.

Intoxicated pre-workout ‘weight loss’ drink, took Hindu woman to gym-attached private room with pre-installed hidden cameras and raped her: Alam and Akram perpetuated a cycle of rape-blackmail-extortion

The matter pertains to the Kotwali police station area. According to the complaint filed by the Hindu victim who joined the Ultimate Fitness Gym in 2024, accused Alam and Akram of spiking her pre-workout drink, which they gave her in the name of fast weight loss, raping her, recording her obscene videos and using them to blackmail her.

After the 40-year-old victim fell unconscious, Akram and Alam took the female doctor to a private room in the gym, where Akram raped her. They had already installed a camera in the room. The first incident of sexual abuse happened in 2024, and since then, the cycle of rape, blackmail, threats and extortion continued until recently.

The gym located near the Civil Lines Bada Dakkhana is reported to have been operating on the upper floor of a building owned by the brother of Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh for nearly a decade. This gym had no female trainers, even though many attendees were women.

In April this year, Alam and Akram showed the victim her obscene videos and demanded Rs 10 lakh. When the victim stopped going to the gym, the accused duo arrived at her home in Rampur Garden and threatened to make her videos viral on social media if she refused to pay Rs 50 lakh, the victim said.

Out of fear, the Hindu victim gave Rs 80,000 to the Muslim accused; however, the duo continued to threaten her.

When the victim expressed her inability to pay the amount as massive as Rs 50 lakh, the accused Akram Beg pressured her to sell her plot worth Rs 90 lakh. Frustrated with the unending harassment and pressure, the Hindu woman mustered courage and lodged a police complaint.

Bareilly Police arrests Akram and Alam Beg, recovers pen drives with the victim’s obscene videos, ‘testosterone boosters’ and other things

In no time, the police registered a case and formed three teams and arrested Akram Beg on 5th May 2026. The accused duo was booked under BNS sections 308 (5)/64(2)(m)/78/61(2), and b/351(2).

During the arrest, the police seized several suspected “performance-enhancing” drugs, testosterone boosters, and syringes. In addition, the police also recovered a mobile phone and a pen drive which had the victim’s obscene videos. They also recovered an audio recording of the conversation between Akram and the victim, wherein the accused demanded money in exchange for not circulating her obscene videos online.

After interrogating Akram Beg, the police also arrested his brother Alam and recovered a pen drive from him.

Regarding the arrest of the accused duo and the items recovered, the Bareilly Police CO Ashutosh Shivam said, “Taking the above incident very seriously, Mr. Senior Superintendent of Police directed for immediate arrest of the accused, in which Kotwali police formed a team and with the help of surveillance and informer, both the named accused were arrested and from their possession 02 pen drives, 02 mobile phones iPhone red colour and OPPO, 09 potency enhancing vials, a wrapper containing 03 tablets, 06 injections and vials and Rs. 10000/- extorted by blackmailing were recovered. Legal action was taken against the arrested accused as per rules.”

The officer said that the accused duo blackmailed the victim for money and threatened to kill if she refused to comply with their demands.

It is reported that the same Muslim brothers who allegedly raped, blackmailed and threatened to kill the Hindu woman for two years, pleaded with the police, that they made a “mistake” and “will never do it again.”

Akram and Alam raped and blackmailed several women

While the present case led to Akram Beg and his brother’s arrest, the duo had not targeted only one Hindu woman. It has emerged that accused Akram Beg and Alam Beg implemented the same drug-rape-record-blackmail-extort modus operandi on several other women attending the gym they operated.

During police interrogation, Akram Beg reportedly admitted that he would deliberately get friendly with women who attended Ultimate Fitness Gym. He used to lure women with the promise of rapid weight loss and offered them spiked pre-workout drinks.

After the victims fell unconscious, the accused duo brought them to the private room within the gym, where they had hidden CCTV cameras installed. Alam and Akram are accused of recording the sexual abuse of their many victims and using the same to threaten and blackmail the victims later.

Notably, Alam Beg already has several cases of molestation and assault filed against him.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Srivastava, divisional president of the Hindu Mahasabha, has raised concerns over what he described as a gym-centred rape jihad. The Hindu activist demanded inspection of all gyms and made the appointment of female trainers in every gym mandatory.

Muslim gym trainers targeting Hindu women for sexual abuse, extortion and Islamic conversion: The unignorable pattern

In recent years, several cases of Muslim gym trainers targeting Hindu women to rape and pressure them into converting to Islam. In January this year, an Islamic conversion racket operating at five gyms in UP’s Mirzapur district was busted by the police after two Hindu women lodged separate complaints accusing Muslim gym trainers of sexually exploiting them, extorting money, and pressuring them to convert to Islam.

In April this year, a Muslim gym trainer, Shabbir Asgar Trunkwala, was arrested in Gujarat’s Surat for blackmailing a Hindu woman’s husband using her private photos and demanding Rs 5 lakh.

In July 2023, a Hindu woman filed a complaint against her fitness trainer, Kauser Ali Shabbir Ali Kubbawala, in Gujarat’s Surat, accusing him of cheating, rape and unnatural sex. Kauser had befriended the victim by posing as unmarried, lured her into his trap, raped her and brainwashed her against her husband. Eventually, he was arrested and jailed.

In April 2023, a gym trainer in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly raping a woman by keeping her son at knifepoint. The Muslim man had introduced himself as a Hindu and had a friendship with the Hindu woman, but after she learned that he was Muslim, she ended communications with him. As revenge, he went to her house and raped her.

In February 2023, a gym owner in Bhopal named Momeen became friends with a Hindu girl using the Hindu name Anshu. After getting close to her, he managed to click some obscene photographs of her. He then threatened the victim with these pictures when his real identity was revealed.

In December 2022, one Intezaar Khan lured the victim, while pretending to be Sonu, on the pretext of marriage. The man also gave the woman a job as a manager in his gym. Following this, he raped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused are running an ASR gym in the Shahberi area in Greater Noida.

In September 2022, one Faizal Ahmad posed as Athrav Singh and married a Hindu girl under a false identity in Lucknow’s Chinat. The accused gym trainer, Faizal, was arrested on the complaint of the woman and sent to jail.