Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru Riots: Did you know in the past Muslim mobs have attacked New Indian...
News Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru Riots: Did you know in the past Muslim mobs have attacked New Indian Express building and Deccan Herald over ‘insult to Prophet Muhammad’

Rampaging Muslim mob had stormed the building of the New Indian Express in Bengaluru in January 2000 for an article that allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff
60

The southern metropolis of Bengaluru was yesterday convulsed with violent riots as the rabid Muslim mob went on a rampage on the streets of the city, indulging in incidents of arson and vandalism, protesting against an allegedly derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad uploaded on social media by a relative of Dalit Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasamurthy.

The otherwise serene city of Bengaluru was engulfed in bloody communal conflagration as the violent Muslim mob ran riot on the street, baying for the blood of the person who uploaded the post on Facebook. However, this is not the first time that the city of Bengaluru was embroiled in a bloody communal strife.

New Indian Express building stormed by Muslim protesters in January 2000

At the turn of the millennium, Bengaluru was similarly gripped in communal turmoil over a book written 7 centuries ago, as per a report published in India Today. The Bengaluru edition of the New Indian Express on the New Year’s Day in 2000 rankled Muslim community so much so that a large mob of 1000 protesters stormed the newspaper’s building expressing their protest against the article.

Muslims in Bengaluru were offended by an essay titled “The Millennium is Dead . . . Long Live the Millennium” which had a reference to Prophet Muhammad by the 13th century Italian poet Dante in the literary work Inferno. The irate mob swarmed the office premises of the New Indian Express against the perceived insult to Prophet Muhammad and vented out their anger against them.

- Advertisement -

The Bengaluru police just arrived in time to prevent any untoward incident. The law enforcement officials tried to disperse the crowd by employing baton-charge, tear-gas shells and persuasion. However, the angry mob swelled and they burnt down a lorry containing copies of the New Indian Express.

The news of the clashes spread like a wildfire in different parts of the city and soon irate Muslim mobs took to the streets to protest against the article. Several policemen were injured in the skirmishes with the protesters. Prohibitory orders were imposed in and around the buildings for the next 7 days.

A 20-member delegation of Muslim scholars led by the Bangalore Jama Masjid imam had a meeting with the chief reporter of the newspaper and demanded an apology from the author of the article and a regret note from the newspaper, which was carried on the front-page of the daily the next day.

In its apology letter and regret note, the newspaper alleged that the protests were instigated by disgruntled elements for “reasons other than defence of their faith”. The note emphasised that the newspaper respects and will continue to respect all faiths and their divine personalities including Islam and its Prophet. “We only hope that the Muslim community will get a better and more enlightened leadership which will work for the community and not their own advancement,” it read.

Communal riots in Karnataka in December 1986 over an article published in the Deccan Herald

Earlier in December 1986, an even more serious communal riots rocked the state of Karnataka when a story published in the Deccan Herald raised the hackles of the Muslims, touching off a violent wave of riots across the state, claiming 17 lives. While the writer of that story had gone on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, the founder editor of the Hong Kong-based Asia week magazine had gone underground.

The main character of the story had the name of the prophet and the other members of the protagonist’s family carried names similar to that of the prophet’s family, which had triggered the riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.
Read more
News Reports

Vishwa Hindu Parishad accuses Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 of hurting Hindu sentiments, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Amid all the raging controversies, angry netizens uninstalled Disney+ Hotstar, that is all set to premiere Sadak 2
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: Did you know in the past Muslim mobs have attacked New Indian Express building and Deccan Herald over ‘insult to Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -
This is not the first time that the city of Bengaluru was embroiled in a bloody communal strife, similar riots took place in the past too
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Muslim mob attacks journalists and damage cameras, 60 policemen injured in stone-pelting

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons during Bengaluru riots, also barged into the nearby police quarters
Read more
News Reports

Nigerian singer sentenced to death by Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
The 22-year-old singer was convicted of blasphemy for a song saying that a Tijaniya sect Imam is above the Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Dutt to go to USA for treatment, rumours of lung cancer at advanced stage making rounds on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Dutt announced break from work for medical treatment, requested fans not to make speculations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,996FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com