During his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said that three vaccines in India are being developed for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He said that scientists and researchers are working hard to complete the vaccine development. Once the scientists complete the trials, the mass production of the vaccine will begin. PM Modi in his Independence Day speech said that the government has already formulated the plan to ensure that the Coronavirus vaccine reaches to every citizen of India at the earliest.

आज भारत में कोराना की एक नहीं, दो नहीं, तीन-तीन वैक्सीन्स इस समय टेस्टिंग के चरण में हैं।



जैसे ही वैज्ञानिकों से हरी झंडी मिलेगी, देश की तैयारी उन वैक्सीन्स की बड़े पैमाने पर Production की भी तैयारी है: PM @narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2020

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that three vaccines for Coronavirus were in different phases of testing in India and as soon as scientists give a ‘green signal’, the mass production of the vaccine would begin.

While talking about the situations arising due to pandemic, PM Modi said that when the pandemic hit the nation, there was only one lab capable of doing the tests. Now there is a network of 1400 labs for Covid-19 testing. He also informed the nation that in the initial days, India was capable of doing only 300 tests per day, but now the capacity has crossed 7 lakh tests per day and it is increasing as required.

जब कोरोना शुरू हुआ था तब हमारे देश में कोरोना टेस्टिंग के लिए सिर्फ एक Lab थी। आज देश में 1,400 से ज्यादा Labs हैं: PM @narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2020

PM Modi also mentioned about the 1500 Covid-19 winners who recovered from the disease and were attending the function as a symbol of the determination of the citizens of India to fight the pandemic and lead the nation as winners.