Monday, August 31, 2020
Home News Reports Prashant Bhushan accepts he is guilty of contempt, cowardly agrees to pay fine after...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Prashant Bhushan accepts he is guilty of contempt, cowardly agrees to pay fine after claiming to stand for principles

Last month, the top court, in a landmark judgement, held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court. The case pertained to two tweets where Prashant Bhushan had cast aspersions against the Supreme Court and specifically, CJI Bobde.

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Bhushan and Rajeev Dhavan
Bhushan and his lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, image from Bhushan's twitter handle
152

Advocate Prashant Bhushan has shared on Twitter that he has accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict and the punishment meted out to him.Taking to Twitter, Bhushan stated that his lawyer Rajeev Dhavan had immidiately paid up the Rs 1, that the SC had decided as his penalty.

Bhushan wrote further that he had ‘gracefully’ accepted the punishment.

It is notable here that earlier today, the SC had announced the quantum of punishment for Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case. The court had asked Bhushan to pay the penalty of Rs 1 for being guilty of contempt of court or face three months of jail time and suspension of his law practice in the apex court for 3 years.

Bhushan accepts that he was guilty

It is notable here that Prashant Bhushan had launched a campaign claiming that the contempt of court case against him is a violation of democratic values and he refuses to accept it. He had also refused o apologise despite repeated insistence by the SC. Lofty op-eds and tweets were written by his supporters in the media and social media hailing him as a hero. One columnist for Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper had even gone to the extent of suggesting that Bhushan should be made Congress president so that he could guide Rahul Gandhi.

- Advertisement -

By accepting the punishment, Bhushan has accepted the fact that he was guilty of contempt.

The top court had last week reserved its judgment in the case after Attorney General KK Venugopal and defence lawyer Dr Dhawan argued before the court that Bhushan should not be made ‘martyr’ in the contempt case and instead forgiven with a message to not repeat such acts. 

Last month, the top court, in a landmark judgement, held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court. The case pertained to two tweets where Prashant Bhushan had cast aspersions against the Supreme Court and specifically, CJI Bobde.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Prashant Bhushan accepts he is guilty of contempt, cowardly agrees to pay fine after claiming to stand for principles

OpIndia Staff -
By accepting the punishment, Bhushan has accepted the fact that he was guilty of contempt.
Read more
News Reports

Days after SC pulls up Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, it dismisses three policemen from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case

OpIndia Staff -
This comes days after SC pulls up govt over its action against the cop who handed over Sadhus to mob in Palghar lynching case
Read more

Watch: Temple near Garudeshwar in Gujarat collapses as water levels in Narmada increase due to incessant rains

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Water level in the Narmada river has risen considerably due to the release of 9 lakh cusecs of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam

SC contempt case: Prashant Bhushan faces three months of jail time if he defaults in paying Re 1 fine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan was convicted of contempt of court on August 14 for his two tweets against the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of India

China: Chinese people dance and celebrate on tune of Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Watch video

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Over the years, the cult of Krishna has seen a steep growth in Xi Jinping's 'atheist China'

Fact-check: Did PMO turn off comments on YouTube video for Mann Ki Baat to avoid students’ concerns over NEET-JEE?

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Many social media users campaigning against the NEET-JEE exams claimed that the PMO had turned off comments because it did not want to face questions and anger of students over the NEET-JEE exams.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more
News Reports

6 days before riots broke out in Sweden, two teenage boys were raped, tortured and buried alive by criminals from migrant background

OpIndia Staff -
Two teenage boys were allegedly raped, tortured and buried alive at a cemetery recently in Solna near Stockholm, Sweden.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Prashant Bhushan accepts he is guilty of contempt, cowardly agrees to pay fine after claiming to stand for principles

OpIndia Staff -
By accepting the punishment, Bhushan has accepted the fact that he was guilty of contempt.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Farooq, who is a puncturewala, arrested for hoisting Pakistani flag at his house

OpIndia Staff -
The accused person has stated that his minors had put up the flag unknowingly.
Read more
News Reports

Days after SC pulls up Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, it dismisses three policemen from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case

OpIndia Staff -
This comes days after SC pulls up govt over its action against the cop who handed over Sadhus to mob in Palghar lynching case
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Temple near Garudeshwar in Gujarat collapses as water levels in Narmada increase due to incessant rains

OpIndia Staff -
Water level in the Narmada river has risen considerably due to the release of 9 lakh cusecs of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam
Read more
News Reports

SC contempt case: Prashant Bhushan faces three months of jail time if he defaults in paying Re 1 fine

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan was convicted of contempt of court on August 14 for his two tweets against the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of India
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh: Fresh clashes between India and China as PLA moves to unilaterally change status quo in Pangong Tso area

OpIndia Staff -
No causality has been reported from the Indian side so far.
Read more
Social Media

Facebook controversy refuses to die down as people dig up senior management’s connections with the Congress, TMC, and AAP

OpIndia Staff -
In an 2015 opinion piece in 'Daily O' titled, "The battle for Delhi on Facebook", she had praised the Facebook campaign of the Aam Aadmi party.
Read more
Editor's picks

China: Chinese people dance and celebrate on tune of Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Over the years, the cult of Krishna has seen a steep growth in Xi Jinping's 'atheist China'
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did PMO turn off comments on YouTube video for Mann Ki Baat to avoid students’ concerns over NEET-JEE?

OpIndia Staff -
Many social media users campaigning against the NEET-JEE exams claimed that the PMO had turned off comments because it did not want to face questions and anger of students over the NEET-JEE exams.
Read more
News Reports

Times Network top management executive accused of sexual harassment, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Times Network has also filed a complaint of blackmail and criminal intimidation against the woman.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
441,991FollowersFollow
316,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com