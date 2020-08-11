Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman studying in USA dies in a road accident in Bulandshahr, police deny media’s claims of eve-teasing

OpIndia Staff -
Contradictory to media reports, the statement by the victim's brother released by the police says that their bike had hit the Bullet bike travelling ahead after the Bullet rider applied brakes. He does not mention any incident of eve-teasing or harassment.
Uttar Pradesh: Three injured as a group of Muslim men attacks Hindu youths in Meerut, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim youths attacked the Hindu youths in Mewana district in Meerut over a fight between children of both the communities
NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Uttar Pradesh: Noida man arrested for making threatening call regarding PM Modi ahead of Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police arrested one Harbhajan Singh for making a threatening call to harm PM Modi
Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her
Russia: World’s first COVID-19 vaccine approved by the health ministry, Putin’s daughter gets vaccinated

Russia has announced that they have approved a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus. As per reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that his own daughter was among those people who were first inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus, as per a report in the Associated Press.

Putin stated that one of his two daughters has received the vaccine and is feeling well. Russia has informed that doctors, nurses and teachers, among other risk groups will be vaccinated first.

Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Read more

Black Lives Matter holds solidarity rally supporting looters involved in Chicago looting

OpIndia Staff -
One of the BLM rally organisers justified the looting by claiming that the looters could take whatever they did from showrooms such as Gucci, Nike or Macy's because these stores have insurance.
Read more

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Read more

Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 15 lakh mark

OpIndia Staff -
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 22 lakh mark.
Read more
