Thursday, August 13, 2020
Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

'Liberals', by blaming Patra for death of an individual where he was a willing and equal participant, just show how hollow their 'sympathies' for the deceased. Tyagi's unfortunate death is just an excuse to attack Patra and shift the attention from riots unleashed by Islamist mob.

OpIndia Staff
Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after participating in a debate with BJP leader Sambit Patra
Congress supporters and ‘liberals’ attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate. The unfortunate death of Tyagi was used by Congress supporters and ‘liberals’ to score political points and abuse Patra accusing him of being the reason for Tyagi’s heart trouble.

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale was the flag-bearer of the Twitter movement demanding arrest of Patra just because Tyagi’s last debate before he breathed his last was with him.

Islamist Mohammad Asif Khan also blamed Patra for the demise of Tyagi.

Twitter hashtag activist Hansraj Meena too joined in, jumping on the opportunity to participate in another Twitter trend.

Congress supporters also indulged in name calling and referred to Patra as a murderer.

AAP supporters also chimed in.

Self proclaimed fact-checker doubled up as doctor and gave their verdict too.

Tyagi was 52 and regularly represented Congress on television debates. As per reports, after the debate concluded, he asked his domestic help to make tea for himself and lied down to rest. However, he was unresponsive when the domestic help got him tea few minutes later. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. To correlate his unfortunate demise with one particular debate stinks of dirty politics.

Politics, deaths and blame-game

What is even more unfortunate is that this is not the first time dirty politics is played on someone’s death. Two years back when Kashmir-based journalist Shujaat Bukhari was gunned down by terrorists, ‘liberals’ attacked scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan for indulging in a debate with the deceased just days before terrorists killed him. Because prior to his assassination, Anand Ranganathan had pointed out that Bukhari himself had religious beliefs that can be called anything but moderate. However, a similar set of ‘liberals’ had then put the blame squarely on Anand Ranganathan that Bukhari was killed because the former thought his views were not moderate enough.

Patra and Tyagi were debating on the Bengaluru riots which broke out on 11th August after an allegedly ‘offensive’ post on Prophet Muhammad offended Muslims who went on a rampaging riot and burned the city. In the debate, even Tyagi got agitated and watered down barbarism of Islamic invaders and said that despite so many invasions by Islamist rulers, Hindus have survived in India, then why is the narrative of ‘Hinduism in danger’ being built. Tyagi also said that P Naveen who wrote the allegedly ‘blasphemous’ remark on Prophet Muhammad should also be behind bars and indirectly justified riots since there was a ‘delay’ in filing police complaint.

‘Liberals’, by blaming Patra for death of an individual where he was a willing and equal participant, just show how hollow their ‘sympathies’ for the deceased. Tyagi’s unfortunate death is just an excuse to attack Patra and shift the attention from riots unleashed by Islamist mob.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

