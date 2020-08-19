Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Home News Reports Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa along with the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed, is on a trip to Saudi Arabia amidst strained ties between the two countries.

OpIndia Staff
General Bajwa with Imran Khan/ Representative Image
343

In what seems to be a major humiliation for Pakistan, one of its close allies – Saudi Arabia has turned its back on the country after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman refused to meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has flown to Riyadh to repair ties with Saudi Arabia.

According to the reports, Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa along with the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed, is on a trip to Saudi Arabia amidst strained ties between the two countries. However, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has returned empty-handed to Islamabad after Saudi Crown Prince decided to snub him.

Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia’s military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili. It is reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intentionally snubbed Pakistan after Imran Khan-led government had threatened Saudi Arabia over its growing close ties with India.

Saudi did not ‘honour’ Bajwa

Addition to the snub, the Riyadh administration also cancelled to honour Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced that it would honour General Bajwa.

- Advertisement -

The Pakistan Army Chief’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes after a sharp turn in ties between the countries after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had warned Saudi Arabia over latter’s refusal to act against India over Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Minister warned Saudi Arabia

Following the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370 by India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had attacked Saudi Arabia for not obliging Pakistan over the issue of ‘organising’ a meeting of the Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Kashmir in early February 2020.

In an interview, Qureshi had warned that if the OIC failed to meet Pakistan’s expectations, he would be “compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris”.

The remarks made by Qureshi, who had threatened to split OIC, had angered Riyadh’s anger, who then had forced Pakistan to pay back USD 1bn prematurely and is demanding another USD 1bn of the loan.

The diplomatic blunder by Imran Khan has now resulted in deterioration of ties with Saudi, which has proved expensive for Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Miltary is desperate to improve the relationship with the Saudis.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgeneral bajwa saudi arabia, pakistan saudi arabia
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.
Read more
Politics

Congress pays tribute to Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, ‘first Indian woman to hold a cabinet post in pre-Independent India’, netizens point out brazen nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out that Congress party has truly been the flagbearers of nepotism in Indian political landscape
Read more

Akshay Kumar donates to Assam flood relief, gets abused and attacked for ‘being Canadian’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar for his generous donation in time of need.

Casteism and Government Schools: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India Suren -
Whenever the Dravidian movement, especially the DMK is challenged on account of corruption or their support for divisive Breaking India Forces or their Hinduphobia, an immediate shield they use is that of their position as defenders of lower castes against caste-based occupation and discrimination in education.

“Even a prostitute in India charges more for selling herself than Ranjan Gogoi did”: Munawwar Rana spews venom over Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana refused to apologize for his statements, saying that he had not said anything wrong. He said that if he apologises he would feel that he too has sold himself.

Liberals want to save only Prashant Bhushan, not everyone’s free speech rights

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals are upset that lawyer Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty of contempt of court and they are crying about their privileged friend, not free speech rights for all.

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Even a prostitute in India charges more for selling herself than Ranjan Gogoi did”: Munawwar Rana spews venom over Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana refused to apologize for his statements, saying that he had not said anything wrong. He said that if he apologises he would feel that he too has sold himself.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.
Read more
News Reports

“Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals how he engineered anti-CAA riots in Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Iqbal stated that the JCC received funding from radical Islamist organisation such as PFI and Jamia Alumni Association
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website The Print spreads misinformation about Modi govt’s proposal to review marriage age for women, Health Ministry corrects them

OpIndia Staff -
ThePrint has many times maliciously resorted to publishing fake, embellished or distorted articles to malign Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Mewat: Bajrang Dal activists rescue Raju, a minor boy from WB who was held hostage and tortured for the last five years by one...

Jhankar Mohta -
When Raju was able to tell a shopkeeper that he has been forcefully held by Muslim family in Mewat, Bajrang Dal rescued him
Read more
News Reports

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi spreads misinformation by sharing cropped image to further Congress agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Not only Swati Chaturvedi but mostly all leftists use carefully cropped or edited images, video to suit their agenda
Read more
News Reports

“Life should move on”, Supreme Court dismisses petitions to defer JEE and NEET examinations

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court said that any further delay in JEE, NEET exams would result in the waste of "precious year" for students
Read more
News Reports

WSJ runs paid promotion of article linking Facebook and BJP based on unknown sources: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Wall Street Journal spends money to promote promote controversial article alleging link between Facebook and BJP on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Even as Sena hounds citizens for party’s criticism, Netizens mock Sanjay Raut for ridiculous comments against medical professionals

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena spokesperson had asserted that compounders know more than the doctors, drawing the ire of the Indian Medical Association.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
433,200FollowersFollow
306,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com