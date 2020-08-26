PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

Prime Minister Modi today took to social media to share fascinating visuals of water flowing through the steps at the Sun Temple at Modhera, Gujarat.

Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧!



Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

The visuals were of rain water flowing on the steps which eventually flow into the reservoir. Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God. The reservoir, called the Ram Kund can be reached through the flight of stairs.

As can be seen in above video, on a rainy day, it provides spectacular visuals.