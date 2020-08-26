Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.
Read more
Politics

Kerala: Fire breaks out at section of Secretariat complex under scanner in the gold smuggling case, opposition smells conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the fire broke out, the opposition parties tore into the Kerala state government alleging foul play
Read more
Law

‘Bar and Bench and LiveLaw are reporting one sided and incorrectly,’ Justice Mishra slams the legal media portals

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Mishra of the Supreme Court has expressed his displeasure towards legal media portals Bar & Bench and Livelaw
Read more
News Reports

Goa: Youth arrested for posting derogatory content on social media and hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed in Goa against Angio Fernandes for posting offensive content against Hindu Gods on social media
Read more
Politics

14 UP police stations respond to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to bust her motivated lies: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi accusing deteriorating law and order situation in UP elicited a flurry of responses from several UP police Twitter accounts
Read more
Read all the latest news

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

Prime Minister Modi today took to social media to share fascinating visuals of water flowing through the steps at the Sun Temple at Modhera, Gujarat.

The visuals were of rain water flowing on the steps which eventually flow into the reservoir. Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God. The reservoir, called the Ram Kund can be reached through the flight of stairs.

As can be seen in above video, on a rainy day, it provides spectacular visuals.

More Live Updates

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.
Read more

NIA files 13,500 page charge sheet in Pulwama terror attack, names Pakistani nationals including JeM chief Masood Azhar

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has named number of Pakistani nationals including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar in the 13,500 page charge sheet for Pulwama terror attack
Read more

Prayagraj Police registers complaint against vile YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ for abusing Hindu Gods, issuing threats

OpIndia Staff -
The woman calling herself Heer Khan has now made the hateful video private on YouTube. She has also hidden the videos where her face was visible.
Read more

Footprints Publication to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ in Tamil

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai-based Footprints Publication will publish Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in Tamil.
Read more

Supreme Court defers 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, adjourns hearing to September 10

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Prashant Bhushan had said that half of the past 16 CJIs had been corrupt
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com