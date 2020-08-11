Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see father’s body

Sagar said, “On Sunday afternoon, we received a call from the hospital saying that my father had passed away at 1 am the previous night. When we questioned why we were not informed about it, the hospital officials said that they did not have our contact information.”

OpIndia Staff
Bengal: Son asked to pay 51000 to see father's body
West Bengal: Private hospital forced family to pay Rs.51,000 to see relative died of Covid-19 (Image: India Times)
2

A family in West Bengal has alleged that the private hospital, in which a relative died due to Covid-19, has forced them to pay Rs.51,000 to see the body. As per reports, a person named Hari Gupta passed away at a private hospital after losing the fight to coronavirus on Saturday midnight. His son Sagar Gupta alleged that the hospital did not inform them about the death for many hours.

Sagar said, “On Sunday afternoon, we received a call from the hospital saying that my father had passed away at 1 am the previous night. When we questioned why we were not informed about it, the hospital officials said that they did not have our contact information.”

On reaching the hospital, they were allegedly told that the body has already been sent for cremation. When the family reached the Shibpur cremation group, the staff present there asked them to pay Rs.51,000 to see the remains. After arguing with the staff, the charges were reduced to Rs.31,000. The family decided not to pay any fees and approached the Police for help.

When the police officer arrived at the cremation ground, the hospital officials refused to oblige to his request as well. The family further stated that the hospital staff asked the Police to go back and ask higher authorities to talk to them. When the family members tried to record the incident, the hospital staff snatched their phones.

- Advertisement -

After media pressure started to build up, the cremation authorities took Rs.2,500, which is the deposit amount for showing the body. Dhawal Jain, Howrah Corporation Commissioner, was approached for comments. As mentioned by India Today, he stated that there is a phone number mentioned at the Shivpur cremation ground “in big letter” where people can call if someone bothers them. As he had not received any call from the family members in the matter, he cannot further comment on it. He added that it is possible that the family might not have noticed the number. “We have not got any complaint yet, if one is received then it will be investigated,” he added.

Covid-19 cases in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 22,68,675 cases of Covid-19 so far. There are 6,39,929 active cases and 15,83,489 have been cured. 45,257 have died due to complication related to coronavirus infection.

In West Bengal, 98,459 cases have been reported so far. 70,328 have been cured and the number of active cases stands at 26,031. 2,100 have lost their lives due to Covid-19. In the past few months, Mamta Banerjee-led West Bengal government had been accused of hiding the actual number of cases/deaths and mistreatment of patients and dead bodies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbengal hospital, covid patient death, money for covid patient cremation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Opinions Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see father’s body

OpIndia Staff -
Staff from a private hospital in Bengal allegedly forced a family to pay Rs.51,000 to see remains of the father who had died of Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Politics

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Read more
Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy in Pakistan after actress Saba Qamar shoots song in a Mosque, officers sacked

OpIndia Staff -
Actors issue apology in Pakistan for shooting for a song in a Lahore mosque.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,008FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com