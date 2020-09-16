Wednesday, September 16, 2020
‘No criminal offence’: Delhi Police submit in court in case against journalist who had asked people to use Teej Vrat book as toilet paper

In its Action Taken Report (ATR) filed at the Saket Court, Delhi Police stated that it found no criminal offence committed by journalist Sushmita Sinha after an FIR was filed against her, accusing her of trying to instigate violence by making defamatory remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses in one of her YouTube videos.

Delhi Police had filed its ATR on Monday this week before Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh by SI Rajendra Kumar from Govindpuri police station. The court admitted the ATR report and set the next date of hearing on October 23, when the lawyer of the complainant, Mukesh Sharma will present his argument.

A complaint against journalist Sushmita Sinha was filed by a Hindu IT Cell member Ashutosh R Gupta for making disparaging remarks in her YouTube video against Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The complaint also included the name of SHO(Govindpuri), accusing him of not registering an FIR against the aforesaid journalist for hurting the religious sentiments of people.

Hindu IT Cell members reject Delhi Police’s ATR report

Delhi Police’s clean chit to the journalist elicited sharp disapproval from the members of the Hindu IT Cell, who claimed that they would pursue the case in the High Court which in turn would instruct the Delhi Police to carry out its job seriously.

Reacting to the Delhi Police’s ATR report submitted to the court, Vikas Pandey raised questions of the Delhi Police, asking them if they would have done the same thing if the desecrated book had been Qu’ran and not a Hindu Book. He also added they wouldn’t give up and continue to fight legally until they secure a favourable result.

Journalist Sushmita Sinha posted a video disparaging Hindu festivals and practices

Last month, journalist Sushmita Sinha uploaded a controversial video on YouTube that stirred a furore on the Internet. In her video on YouTube, she was heard exhorting her followers to use a Hindu religious book as toilet paper.

An FIR was filed against journalist Sushmita Sinha for posting a derogatory video mocking Hindu belief and practices on her YouTube channel. In her video, Sinha was seen saying, “I have spent Rs.15 of this piece of garbage (referring to a book on the story of Teej Vrat).  Now you tell me how I should use it? As a tissue paper or toilet paper?”

According to a tweet posted by Hindu IT Cell, she posted an Instagram story in which she showed the book hanging in her toilet in place of the toilet paper. 

It is notable here that Haritalika Teej is a Hindu festival widely celebrated in North Indian states and Nepal where women observe a day’s fast and pray to God for the wellbeing of their family.

