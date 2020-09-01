Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Gujarat: Priest molests a minor in Ahmedabad, shoots her nude video and forces her to convert to Christianity, complaint filed

The priest would call the minor on her father's phone. He reportedly sent her a picture 'kissing' her and even told her 'I love you'.

OpIndia Staff
Priest accused of molesting a minor and trying to force her to convert to Christianity (image courtesy: divyabhaskar.co.in)
A complaint has been filed against a priest in Amraivadi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat over allegations of molesting a minor and taking her nude video. As reported by Gujarati daily Dainik Bhaskar, he lured the minor girl who lived in Rabari Colony by making false pretences of love. He had also obtained her nude video through video call and later tried to force her to convert to Christianity.

As per the report, the priest sent this video to the minor girl’s uncle. When the girl’s parents got to know of it, they approached police station and a complaint was filed against the priest, Gulabchand.

Priest used to threaten the class 11 girl

As per the report, the priest used to threaten the girl who studies in class 11. She had visited a church nearby her place on 25th December, 2019, Christmas with her neighbour. The priest talked to the girl and asked her to bring her parents to the church. However, she did not discuss the same with her parents. Few days later, the priest’s nephew called the girl’s parents and called them to church and a month later, the girl went to the church again with her parents. Later, priest Gulabchand and his nephew also held ‘prayer’ meet with drums at the minor’s house.

Priest Gulabchand asked her to undress on video calls

The priest would call the minor on her father’s phone. He reportedly sent her a picture ‘kissing’ her and even told her ‘I love you’. He pretended to fall in love with her and would even stalk her. Whenever she would be alone, he would ask her to undress herself on video call. He then threatened to defame her if she would not agree.

Police registers case and begins investigation

A week back, the priest sent the girl’s videos to her uncle. That’s when her father got to know of all the details. 2-3 days later he reportedly sent her nude pictures again. Police has registered complaint and investigation is currently underway.

