Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Ministry of Culture withdraws book that called Moplah Massacre architects 'martyrs' following intervention by...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ministry of Culture withdraws book that called Moplah Massacre architects ‘martyrs’ following intervention by state unit

The 5th volume of the book, that contained the problematic portions, was withdrawn following the intervention of the state unit of the BJP and the central government.

OpIndia Staff
Ministry of Culture, Minister Prahlad Singh Patel
Image Credit: EPS
6

The Ministry of Culture has withdrawn the 5th volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs from its website which was published in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research. As we had reported earlier, the 5th volume in question eulogised the chief architects of the Moplah Massacre, Variankunnath Kunhamad Haji and Ali Musliyar, and deemed them to be martyrs. The 5th volume has now been withdrawn from its website.

Screengrab of Ministry of Culture website

The 5th volume of the book, that contained the problematic portions, was withdrawn following the intervention of the state unit of the BJP and the central government. The website of the ministry that has all the books, now does not display the 5th volume of the series that was mentioned in the article.

The Moplah Massacre was a campaign of Jihad against Hindus that led to the murder of hundreds and thousand of Hindus and forced countless more to leave Kerala. Sexual violence and the desecration of Hindu Temples was rampant during the massacre. Luminaries such as Babasaheb Ambedkar and Annie Besant condemned the campaign of Jihad that it was. The 5th Volume of the ‘Dictionary of Martyrs’ described its chief architects as martyrs. It has now been withdrawn from its website.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDictionary of Martyrs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ministry of Culture withdraws book that called Moplah Massacre architects ‘martyrs’ following intervention by state unit

OpIndia Staff -
The 5th volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs has been withdrawn by the Union Ministry of Culture from its website.
Read more
News Reports

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the final design, the Ram Mandir will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land.
Read more

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.

Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now has reported that Rhea may be arrested following the interrogation by NCB

Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ministry of Culture withdraws book that called Moplah Massacre architects ‘martyrs’ following intervention by state unit

OpIndia Staff -
The 5th volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs has been withdrawn by the Union Ministry of Culture from its website.
Read more
News Reports

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the final design, the Ram Mandir will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer claims her interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is ‘consequence of love’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer refers to the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput as 'witch-hunt'
Read more
News Reports

Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now has reported that Rhea may be arrested following the interrogation by NCB
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

ICMR allows ‘testing on-demand’, issues new advisory on Coronavirus testing. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Doing away with the previous advisory that only 'symptomatic' patients and contacts of infected individuals can get tested, ICMR, in a welcome move, has made testing open for all
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,580FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com