In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday rejected its application to get two Indians listed as international terrorists under the UNSC 1267 resolution. UN Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN took to Twitter to share the information.

Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @harshvshringla — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 2, 2020

The China-backed move of Pakistan was blocked by five UNSC members, USA, UK, France, Germany and Belgium. Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals in 2019 under the UN 1267 Sanctions List. Of these, two were rejected by UNSC earlier and the proposal of two other names, Angara Appaji and Gobinda Pattnaik Duggivalasa, was blocked on Wednesday. As per reports, no evidence was found to back Pakistan’s claim.

Earlier, France, along with other UNSC members gave Pakistan time to come up with evidence to back its claims. However, in absence of the same, the move was thwarted. Many see Pakistan’s move to get Indian names in the list as a revenge of sort after India got terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar designated as global terrorist on May 1 last year.

The embarrassment for Pakistan comes a week after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram faked a speech at UNSC meeting where he was not even present.