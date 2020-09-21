Monday, September 21, 2020
Home News Reports How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to 'find answers'
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to ‘find answers’

Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.

OpIndia Staff
How LET operative Tania Parveen got radicalised
3

Born to Nurnehar Khatun and Alamin Mondal in Malaypur village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, 21-year-old Tania Parveen had a tough childhood. As per a report by News18, despite the hardships, her mother ensured she gets best education. Parveen, along with her younger sibling studied in a private school, the London Missionary Society where she scored 90% in her exams. In 2019, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Arabic from Kolkata’s Moulana Azad College.

However, as per the report, a 2017 incident of communal violence sowed the seed of violent jihad in her mind. On 2nd July 2017, a teenaged boy posted an image of Prophet Muhammad on Facebook and Kaaba. This sparked outrage and a Muslim mob went on a rampage and attacked Hindu homes. Dozens of houses and shops belonging to Hindus were gutted. One person was killed and almost two dozen were left injured.

Tania Parveen turned to Delwar Hossain Sayeedi

To find ‘answers’ for the questions, in 2018, as per the NIA, Tania Parveen turned to Bangladeshi Islamic preacher Delwar Hossain Sayeedi. Sayeedi has been accused and convicted in connection with the war crimes that were meted out on the people of East Pakistan who supported the idea of an independent sovereign nation of Bangladesh. Sayeedi was a member of the private militia ‘Razakars’, raised by the Pakistani Army as a part of its crackdown against the pro-Bangladeshi supporters.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, the top Jamaat-e-Islami leader, presided over the genocide of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters during the 1971 war. The International Crimes Tribunal(ICT) in 2013 charged him of 20 counts including guilty of charges including mass murder, torture, forcefully converting Hindus to Islam and brutal rapes of women. Of the 20 charges against him, Sayeedi was sentenced to death for two—the murders of Ibrahim Kutti and Bisabali, and for setting fire to Hindu households in Pirojpur in 1971.

- Advertisement -

Inspired by Sayeedi’s messages, Tania Parveen joined various Islamist-leaning WhatsApp groups named Voice of Islam, Islamic Ummah and Human Brotherhood. As per News18 report, all these WhatsApp groups talked about same message that India is a part of countries who are going to carry out genocide against Muslims. And the only way to counter this was armed jihad.

Tania Parveen and violent jihad

As per the report, an analysis of Parveen’s WhatsApp conversations showed that she found freedom and adventure in jihad which her everyday life denied her. News18 describes Parveen’s jihadi dreams as an Islamist version of the female superhero Wonder Woman who was leading like-minded pack of other ‘superheroes’ fighting the evil, that is is Indian state.

She even developed a romantic relationship with Kashmir-based Altaf Ahmed Rather. While the romance did not go anywhere, Rather’s WhatsApp group brought her in tough with Bilal Durrani, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist working in Pakistan. He gave Parveen a virtual Pakistani number to join the WhatsApp group as Indian numbers are banned fearing surveillance.

Rise of Tania Parveen in Jihadi hierarchy

Under the pseudonym ‘Abu Jundal’, Tania Parveen soon grew as a jihadi and began administering as many as five WhatsApp groups towards the end of 2019. These were all linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, says NIA. Tania Parveen was in touch with multiple Lashkar commanders based in Pakistan.

Soon, she got in touch with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI officer ‘Rana’. ‘Rana’ offered her money to recruit local jihadis. However, she had little success. She added two of her female friends to her WhatsApp group, Ghumnaam Tigers, who left immediately. Her college acquaintances also showed little interest in jihadi activities. Only one of her friend was active in the jihadi WhatsApp group.

Here, ‘Rana’ was unhappy that Parveen could not recruit more people and hence asked her to try and seduce Indian Air Force and Indian Army personnel through fake Facebook ID, Priya Sharma. A junior officer even contacted her but she panicked when the officer asked for a video chat.

‘Rana’ asked her to go ahead with the video chat but Tania Parveen schooled him on how Islam forbids her from removing her veil. The two got into heated arguments and Praveen broke all contacts with ‘Rana’. As per the charge sheet, in March, 2019, when the NIA arrested over a dozen people linked to online jihadist activity, Praveen was running at least six pseudonymous accounts: ‘Mustafa, ‘Hamza Tahir’, ‘Mutahijab’, ‘Abrar Fahad’, ‘Ibnu Adam’ and ‘Abu Thurab’.

NIA arrested Tania Parveen in March 2020

Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstania parveen, tania parveen nia, tania parveen kolkata
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to ‘find answers’

OpIndia Staff -
Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more

In 3 years, Yogi govt has provided more jobs than SP and BSP did in their 5-year tenures: UP CMO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government provided over 3 lakh jobs in 3 years, vacancies in all departments to be filled in six months

Ayodhya: Masjid may be built without domes and minarets, may resemble Kaaba

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Citing personal preference, Hussain said, "The mosque will not be named Babri Masjid. It will not be named after any king or emperor.

‘Feminists’ and ‘liberals’ will #BelieveHer until one of their own is accused of sexual assault

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
At the height of #MeToo movement, most women showed solidarity with the women who were levelling allegations against the men.

Is Govt doing away with MSP? PM Modi fact-checks Rahul Gandhi as he spreads misinformation and panic over agriculture Bills

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi as well as other ministers took to social media to put out the facts and bust the misinformation being spread regarding MSP

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
News Reports

Customer orders jhatka chicken, BigBasket sends parcel with both jhatka and halal labels, refunds money

OpIndia Staff -
BigBasket had earlier come under fire for selling discriminatory 'halal' only products. After severe backlash, BigBasket made 'jhatka' meat available on its website.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to ‘find answers’

OpIndia Staff -
Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Some rioters had checked the ownership of vehicles through e-Vaahan portal before setting them on fire

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police also used facial recognition software to analyse CCTV footage and identify as many as 2, 655 people.
Read more
News Reports

They rigged the elections and destroyed the country by giving power to an incapable man: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on Imran Khan and...

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz Sharif said, "I am saddened to say that the Pakistani courts upheld martial law every time and legitimised the usurping of power by military dictators. The courts gave them the opportunity to mess with the law.
Read more
News Reports

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for unruly behaviour, viral video clips show AAP’s Sanjay Singh hitting a Marshal on duty

OpIndia Staff -
The MPs had created a ruckus, charged at the Vice Chairman, damaged the mic and tried to disrupt the audio system of the house.
Read more
News Reports

In 3 years, Yogi govt has provided more jobs than SP and BSP did in their 5-year tenures: UP CMO

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government provided over 3 lakh jobs in 3 years, vacancies in all departments to be filled in six months
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Masjid may be built without domes and minarets, may resemble Kaaba

OpIndia Staff -
Citing personal preference, Hussain said, "The mosque will not be named Babri Masjid. It will not be named after any king or emperor.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Feminists’ and ‘liberals’ will #BelieveHer until one of their own is accused of sexual assault

Nirwa Mehta -
At the height of #MeToo movement, most women showed solidarity with the women who were levelling allegations against the men.
Read more
News Reports

Woman alleges gang-rape at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi, one arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The woman said that she was lured to the hotel room by the promise of loan at a very low interest rate, where she was assaulted and raped
Read more
News Reports

‘Meaningless to play such a petty trick’, Chinese state media Global Times defends Rajeev Sharma, the journalist caught spying for China

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times has come out in support of Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested for passing sensitive information to China.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,031FollowersFollow
16,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com