Bihar Assembly elections are underway and all major political parties of Bihar are busy wooing voters. Amidst all this, a video has surfaced, which has attracted a meme galore on Twitter. Netizens cannot stop guffawing over the ‘perfect timing’ of the fall of the Congress candidate in Bihar while he addresses a crowd.

Congress leader Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani was addressing a crowd in Bihar’s Darbhanga. He is contesting elections from Jale Assembly seat.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga shared a small snippet of an undated video where a Congress leader is addressing a crowd. Ironically, just when the Congress candidate says “loktantra mein log jaante hain kisko uttana hain aur kisko girana hain” (in a democracy people know which party or candidate should be uplifted and who should be thrown out), the make shift stage on which he was standing and delivering his speech collapses and he falls.

After the video went viral on Twitter, Netizens could not stop gushing over the impeccable timing of the Congress leaders ‘fall’.

किसको कब गिरा देना है 😂😂 — Janak Singh Deora (@JanakSi26018801) October 29, 2020

क्या टाइमिंग है 🤣🤣😂 — Ishwar puri Goswami (@IshwarGoswami11) October 29, 2020

Considering how the Congress has a peculiar habit of blaming PM Modi for anything and everything wrong that happens under the deep blue sky, one wonered if it was PM Narendra Modi’s plan.

Sab modi ki चाल है — Yugaansh Tyagi (@Yugaansh1) October 29, 2020

While some raised the spirit by sharing funny memes.

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections was concluded on October 28. The second and third phase of the polls will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively. The election results will be declared on November 10.