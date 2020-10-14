The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is investigating the Hathras case has again issued summons to the brothers of the victim today. The team has yesterday interrogated one brother of the victim after inconsistencies were found in his statement. The brother was taken by the team to a distant spot for interrogation. He was also reportedly taken to the crime scene and was asked to recreate it. CBI will be questioning all three brothers of the victim girl.

The CBI team has also re-summoned the father of the victim. As informed by SDM Anjali Gangwar to ANI, the male members will be interrogated in a temporary office set up by the CBI team in Hathras and the female members will be questioned at home. “The male members of the victim family will be questioned today in Hathras, they will go to a temporary office set up by the CBI in Hathras. Female members will be questioned at home by the CBI officials. We are ensuring that they will not be troubled during the process. The CBI is investigating the case. They have their set of procedures. The family has no issues in the process of investigations”, said Gangwar.

The CBI team also went to investigate the emergency ward of the Hathras district hospital today and interacted with the hospital administration.

CBI team investigating #Hathras alleged gangrape case inspects Emergency Ward of Hathras district hospital & interacts with hospital administration pic.twitter.com/oyjEFjhsxx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2020

The victim was being treated in the Hathras district hospital before she passed away.

We have a system of CCTV footage backup only upto 7 days. Then, how is it possible to give anyone a month-old footage: Dr I B Singh, CMS, Hathras District Hospital on being asked whether hospital provided CBI team with the footage of #Hathras alleged gangrape victim being treated https://t.co/NmIvWCYzB2 pic.twitter.com/6ESeE1W0WB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2020

When asked whether the hospital has provided the CBI team with the CCTV footage of the victim, Dr IB Singh said that this was not possible. He told that the CCTV system installed in the hospital kept a backup up to seven days only, therefore, it was not possible to provide one month old footage.

Compliance Certificate filed by UP Government in court

The state government had filed a compliance certificate in the court today stating that three-layer security has been provided to the family of the victim. The government also said that CCTV cameras have been installed in the village to keep an eye on the activities. A team of female police officers has also been deployed by the government for the security of the female members of the victim’s family.