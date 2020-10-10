Chhattisgarh: Left-wing terrorists kill 25 tribals in Bastar on suspicion of being ‘police informers’, call them ‘traitors’

The left-wing terrorists have barbarically killed at least 25 tribals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district after blaming them for being police informers. According to reports, a left-wing terrorist group has released a statement on Thursday saying that a “people’s court” has punished at least 25 tribal people after obtaining “clear evidence” against them in Bijapur’s Gangaluru area.

Calling them “traitors” and, “police informers”, a terrorist of the banned organisation identified as Vikalp said those killed included 12 ‘secret agents’, five ‘covert operatives’ and eight ‘police informers’.

The exact number of tribals executed by the Naxals is still unclear, however, Telangana police said they had received intelligence inputs that the Maoists killed 16 villagers near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh in the last week of September.

The Maoists had also forcefully abducted a few other villagers and hid them inside the forests of Bijapur and killed them later, said a Telangana police official to Hindustan Times.

Maoist leader Vijja killed by own group over allegations of being ‘police informer’

The Naxal terrorist Vikalp also reportedly claimed that one of the secret agents working for the police turned out to be senior Maoist leader Vijja.

“Our inquiries revealed that Vijja had been acting as a police agent for the last two years and was entrusted with the responsibility of harming the central committee of the Maoist party. He had provided crucial information about the party meetings to the police four times,” the left-wing terrorist said. according to the HT report.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old Naxal leader Modium Vijja alias Bhadru, who himself was responsible for the killing of tribals in Bijapur, was shot dead by by the left-wing terrorists in the last week of September. Maoists leader Vijja was wanted by the police and carried a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh for his capture.

Naxal killing tribals as their movement is nearing end, says senior cop

Meanwhile, the police have said the left-wing terrorists were targeting innocent tribals as support for their movement in the Bastar region has eroded sharply.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said the terror activities has no takers in the tribal areas and is nearing its end due to the huge anti-Naxal sentiment building up among tribals in the region.

“The fear of getting extinct is very much evident in the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Having lost public support due to their misdeeds, the Naxal leadership is now clueless and directionless,” the senior police officer added.