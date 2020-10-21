Two days after the Indian army apprehended one People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, following his infiltration into the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC), the army had released the Chinese soldier on Wednesday morning. The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, was nabbed from the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday.

As per reports, the soldier was handed over to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point. The development was also confirmed by Chinese State media Global Times Editor Hu Xijin. He informed, “The Indian side handed back the Chinese soldier who got lost in the border area to the Chinese side early Wednesday morning.” Hu Xijin, who usually keeps threatening and warning India of a potential Chinese attack, further claimed that India’s gesture comes as an ‘optimistic message’ amidst the ongoing border conflict between the two nations. “It is hoped the cooperation can grow into more mutual trust between the two,” he emphasised.

The Indian side handed back the Chinese soldier who got lost in the border area to the Chinese side early Wednesday morning. His safe return brings an optimistic message to the tense China-India border. It is hoped the cooperation can grow into more mutual trust between the two. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 21, 2020

PLA inquires about missing soldier, disengagement talks underway

Earlier, the PLA had issued a statement on October 18 that they were looking for their missing soldier. Spokesperson of the Western Theatre Command, Colonel Zhang Shuili, stated, “After the incident, Chinese border guards took the initiative to report the situation to the Indian side as soon as possible, and hoped that the Indian side would assist in search and rescue.”

Meanwhile, India has demanded complete disengagement at LAC and restoration of status quo, as prior to the border standoff. China has agreed to bilateral dialogue to de-escalate the situation in the Eastern Ladakh region. Both countries are likely to hold the 8 round of military talks this week.

Indian army confirms capture of the Chinese soldier

Earlier, in its official statement, the Indian army has stated that the Chinese soldier, identified as one Corporal Wang Ya Long, was nabbed from the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, following his misadventure into the Indian territory along the LAC. “The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the statement emphasised.

The Indian Army informed that they had received correspondence from the Chinese side about the ‘whereabouts of its missing soldier’. The army stated that the PLA personnel will be handed over to the Chinese officials at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, following the completion of formalities.