Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Home News Reports India returns captured Chinese soldier to PLA, disengagement talks to continue: Reports
News Reports
Updated:

India returns captured Chinese soldier to PLA, disengagement talks to continue: Reports

India has demanded complete disengagement at LAC and restoration of the status quo, as prior to the border standoff. China has agreed to bilateral dialogue to de-escalate the situation in the Eastern Ladakh region. Both countries are likely to hold the 8 round of military talks this week.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Army returns captive PLA soldier back to China, military level talks soon
Representational Image (Photo Credits: AP News)
3

Two days after the Indian army apprehended one People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, following his infiltration into the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC), the army had released the Chinese soldier on Wednesday morning. The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, was nabbed from the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday.

As per reports, the soldier was handed over to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point. The development was also confirmed by Chinese State media Global Times Editor Hu Xijin. He informed, “The Indian side handed back the Chinese soldier who got lost in the border area to the Chinese side early Wednesday morning.” Hu Xijin, who usually keeps threatening and warning India of a potential Chinese attack, further claimed that India’s gesture comes as an ‘optimistic message’ amidst the ongoing border conflict between the two nations. “It is hoped the cooperation can grow into more mutual trust between the two,” he emphasised.

PLA inquires about missing soldier, disengagement talks underway

Earlier, the PLA had issued a statement on October 18 that they were looking for their missing soldier. Spokesperson of the Western Theatre Command, Colonel Zhang Shuili, stated, “After the incident, Chinese border guards took the initiative to report the situation to the Indian side as soon as possible, and hoped that the Indian side would assist in search and rescue.”

Meanwhile, India has demanded complete disengagement at LAC and restoration of status quo, as prior to the border standoff. China has agreed to bilateral dialogue to de-escalate the situation in the Eastern Ladakh region. Both countries are likely to hold the 8 round of military talks this week.

Indian army confirms capture of the Chinese soldier

Earlier, in its official statement, the Indian army has stated that the Chinese soldier, identified as one Corporal Wang Ya Long, was nabbed from the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, following his misadventure into the Indian territory along the LAC. “The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the statement emphasised.

The Indian Army informed that they had received correspondence from the Chinese side about the ‘whereabouts of its missing soldier’. The army stated that the PLA personnel will be handed over to the Chinese officials at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, following the completion of formalities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina news, Ladakh standoff news, Indian Army video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Remember Sheena Bora case? Param Bir Singh was the IG of Konkan range, the site where her body was dumped

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh knew that Sheena Bora was missing. He had asked Rahul Mukerjea to file a 'missing persons' report. Sheena, however, was never reported as 'missing'.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan in ‘civil war’ mode after Sindh Police and Army clash after police chief was kidnapped. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A civil war is brewing in Pakistan after deadly clashes broke out between Sindh police and Pakistani army over the illegal detention of Sindh police chief.
Read more

Caught on camera: NCP’s Nawab Malik ‘predicts’ Arnab will commit suicide as he will be ‘trapped’ in TRP case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik insists that though the BARC letter clears Republic TV's name, the police investigation 'will find evidence' against Arnab.

Rabid communist Kavita Krishnan says no women have acknowledged ‘Love Jihad’, here are 10 women on record

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kavita Krishnan was irked by NCW's tweet which informed about discussion between Commission chief Ms Rekha Sharma and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several issues, including love jihad

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

Media OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

‘Lockdown over but Coronavirus still here’: As PM Modi rings warning bell ahead of festive season, here are key takeaways from his address

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
In his 12-minute address, PM Modi urged people to maintain caution and wear masks while stepping out of their homes

Recently Popular

Crime

UK: 37-year-old paedophile named Rehan Baig jailed for raping chickens to death while his wife filmed it

OpIndia Staff -
Rhan Baig's wife had also joined him in the videos and at one point he alternated between having sex with his wife and the chickens.
Read more
Media

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
Social Media

‘Comedian’ Agrima Joshua, who calls herself ‘feminist’, passes offensive sexual comments against woman due to political differences

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua had earlier found herself in a controversy after insulting the Shivaji Maharaj memorial during a performance.
Read more
Crime

Hyderabad: Hindu woman confronts boyfriend Syed Mustafa over marriage promises, stabbed to death by him and his brother

OpIndia Staff -
24-year-old Hindu woman was brutally stabbed to death by her lover Syed Mustafa and his brother on Saturday night at Rein Bazar neighbourhood of Hyderabad
Read more
Media

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

India returns captured Chinese soldier to PLA, disengagement talks to continue: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army had earlier informed that they had received correspondence from the Chinese side about the ‘whereabouts of its missing soldier’.
Read more
News Reports

Remember Sheena Bora case? Param Bir Singh was the IG of Konkan range, the site where her body was dumped

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh knew that Sheena Bora was missing. He had asked Rahul Mukerjea to file a 'missing persons' report. Sheena, however, was never reported as 'missing'.
Read more
Law

Maharashtra government to pay Rs 10 lakhs per hearing to Kapil Sibal in the case against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal and Rahul Chitnis will be paid Rs 10 lakh Rs 1.50 lakh per hearing by Maharashtra govt in case filed by Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

CBI takes over probe, FIR lodged in TRP fraud case based on complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI has filed a case to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown persons after the UP government recommended probe by the central agency.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan in ‘civil war’ mode after Sindh Police and Army clash after police chief was kidnapped. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A civil war is brewing in Pakistan after deadly clashes broke out between Sindh police and Pakistani army over the illegal detention of Sindh police chief.
Read more
News Reports

Caught on camera: NCP’s Nawab Malik ‘predicts’ Arnab will commit suicide as he will be ‘trapped’ in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik insists that though the BARC letter clears Republic TV's name, the police investigation 'will find evidence' against Arnab.
Read more
Crime

Bilaspur: Mohammad Sharif tried to rape a woman under the pretext of exorcism, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sharif, an absconding fake 'healer' who had allegedly tried to rape a woman under the garb of exorcism, arrested after a month.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Muslim youth’s throat slit, killed by members of his own community for trying to prevent cow slaughter, three arrested

OpIndia Staff -
According to the FIR filed by the deceased mother at Sadar Police station in Garhwa, three Muslim youths killed her son for preventing cow slaughtering activities.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami confronts Kamal Nath, demands apology for calling BJP’s Imarti Devi as ‘item’

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called Kamal Nath during live debate, demanded explanation for the use of word 'item' for a woman politician.
Read more
News Reports

Rabid communist Kavita Krishnan says no women have acknowledged ‘Love Jihad’, here are 10 women on record

OpIndia Staff -
Kavita Krishnan was irked by NCW's tweet which informed about discussion between Commission chief Ms Rekha Sharma and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several issues, including love jihad
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
465,323FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com