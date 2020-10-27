Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home News Reports India-US 2+2 talks: Geo-spatial defence pact signed, US extends its support to India amidst...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

India-US 2+2 talks: Geo-spatial defence pact signed, US extends its support to India amidst border aggression from China

A landmark Defence pact called BECA which stands for Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement was signed between the two countries. Through BECA, India would get access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the United States.

OpIndia Staff
India and US had a third edition of India-US 2+2 talks and signed a landmark defence intelligence pact BECA during the talks
Mark Esper, Mike Pompeo, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar(Source: Times of India)
124

The third edition of the India-US 2+2 talks was held on Tuesday in New Delhi between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the 2+2 dialogue, both sides talked on a host of crucial issues, including exploring avenues to further expand the already close ties between the militaries of the two countries as well as broader issues of mutual interest in the Indo-Pacific region.

BECA pact signed between the US and India

A landmark Defence pact called BECA which stands for Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement was signed between the two countries. Through BECA, India would get access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the United States.

In his brief to the press following the high-level talks held at Hyderabad House in the national capital, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the signing of BECA with the US as a “significant” move.

“We held a comprehensive discussion on an array of issues critical to both countries. The signing of BECA with US is a momentous move. Our military to military cooperation with US is also moving forward very well. We also identified projects for joint development of defence equipment. We reaffirmed our commitment to peace and security in Indo-Pacific region,” Singh said.

The talks between the United States and India at 2+2 dialogue assumes special significance given that India is embroiled in a prolong standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. It is also particularly important for the Donald Trump administration in the United States whose reelection bid pivoted around the criticism of China for its unfair trade practices, growing assertiveness and its role in the coronavirus pandemic.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls out China and CCP, says they are no friend of democracies

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged the threat China and the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) pose for the region and the world.

“Our leaders & citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency… I’m glad to say India & US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats & not just those posed by CCP,” Pompeo said.

He mentioned the steps that US and India are taking to strengthen the bilateral cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party. Pompeo cited the joint cooperation on cyber issues and the joint exercises by two navies in Indian ocean.

Mike Pompeo expresses his solidarity over loss of lives in Galwan Valley clash

Pompeo also spoke about the killing of 20 Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley and expressed his solidarity with India against the Chinese aggression.

“We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world’s largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and liberty,” Pompeo said.

Peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region was the focus of talks: S Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar said that the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region was on the front burner of the 2+2 talks.

“The Indo Pacific region was the particular focus of our talks. We reiterated the importance of stability and peace and prosperity for all countries in this region. Discussions also covered developments in our neighbouring countries. We made clear that cross border terrorism is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar briefed after the completion of talks with his US counterparts.

The US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper during the press briefing asserted that the expanding defence and security partnership between India and the US will keep the situation in the Indo-Pacific region under check as China seeks to expand expand its economic and military heft in the region. The BECA pact will arm India with sensitive satellite and sensor data and enable it to keep a close tab on the movements of Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean, he added.

“Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China,” Esper noted.

‘Elbow bump’ draws attention

NSA Doval’s ‘Elbow Bump’ with Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, images via ANI

During the COVID pandemic, global leaders and dignitaries are adapting different methods of greeting when meeting each other. When French President Emmanuel Macron has been popularising the Indian ‘Namaste’ as a formal greeting with foreign and domestic leaders, Pompeo and Esper’s ‘elbow bump’ with NSA Ajit Doval is gainin much traction on social media today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia USA visit, Mike Pompeo Mark Esper, USA elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Dawood Ibrahim administrating legal, financial and mental attack on Republic TV, Arnab Goswami may face physical attack”: Former Bureaucrat RV Subramani

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani speaks on how Arnab Goswami touched the wrong nerve of Dawood Ibrahim and many politicians by reportage on Bollywood drug nexus
Read more
News Reports

TeleMedicine: Technology bridging the doctor-patient gap to strengthen public healthcare system

OpIndia Staff -
Telecardiology helps connect cardiologists and patients in remote areas so that they could get timely report leading to proper diagnosis.
Read more

Bihar: The shocking story of Jungle Raj hidden in voter turnouts

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The shocking story of Jungle Raj in Bihar no one told you.

Munger Police deactivates its Twitter account amidst claims of SP Lipi Singh being suspended over Durga Puja violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP Munger had earlier defended police action on devotees during the Durga Visarjan procession, claiming they provoked the force by pelting stones

NIA raids offices of Greater Kashmir and ‘activist’ associated with NGO that called Amarnath Yatra ‘militarised pilgrimage’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA also carried out raids at the offices of another dubious NGO called 'Athroat', a houseboat named 'HB Hilton' in the Dal Lake and on the residence of 'activist' Khurram Parvez.

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai’s widow writes to Priyanka Gandhi urging her to stop shielding Mukhtar Ansari, accused of killing her husband

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in a jail in Punjab which is governed by Congress party, which has refused to transfer him to UP

Recently Popular

News Reports

Faridabad: A month after college student Nikita files molestation complaint against Taufeeq, he shoots her dead

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the accused initially wanted to abduct the victim but killed her when she resisted him.
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar murder: Taufeeq was pressurising her to embrace Islam family alleges

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Recep Erdogan in its latest cartoons, shows him lifting a skirt of woman wearing ‘hijab’

OpIndia Staff -
The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo that was released online on Tuesday night depicts Erdogan in a white T-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab to reveal her naked bottom.
Read more
Crime

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians from Nuh in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The prime accused Tauseef's grandfather, uncles and cousin brothers are all infuential Congress politicians from Haryana's Nuh
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary levels serious allegations of fraud against Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official whose video on ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ had gone viral

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official had uploaded a video about the financial difficulties faced by the elderly couple of 'Baba ka Dhaba'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

While appealing Muslim counties to counter Islamophobia, Imran Khan says ‘criticism or questioning of Holocaust’ is criminalised in many counties

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM confuses between Holocaust denial and Holocaust criticism, says the criticism is criminalised many countries
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV issues statement condemning Mumbai Police summons to their investors in relation to the TRP scam

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV said that crime branch has asked all investors of the channel to produce all financial transactions relating to last five years
Read more
Crime

Param Bir Singh tortured me with belt, Saffron Terror allegation was Congress conspiracy to paint India as a terrorist state: Pragya Singh Thakur

OpIndia Staff -
Pragya Singh Thakur said that Param Bir Singh and Hemant Karkare had tortured her the most when she was in the custody of ATS
Read more
Government and Policy

Delhi government begins crackdown on Diwali, 11 anti-firecracker squads to be formed to prevent use of crackers other than ‘Green Crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt announced that an anti-firecracker campaign will be launched on November 3 ahead of the Diwali festival
Read more
News Reports

“Dawood Ibrahim administrating legal, financial and mental attack on Republic TV, Arnab Goswami may face physical attack”: Former Bureaucrat RV Subramani

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani speaks on how Arnab Goswami touched the wrong nerve of Dawood Ibrahim and many politicians by reportage on Bollywood drug nexus
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Lord Ram’s effigy burnt in Amritsar on Dussehra, case registered after BJYM and VHP members held protests

OpIndia Staff -
In a video of the incident, some people were seen burning an effigy of Lord Ram on the occasion of Dussehra
Read more
News Reports

TeleMedicine: Technology bridging the doctor-patient gap to strengthen public healthcare system

OpIndia Staff -
Telecardiology helps connect cardiologists and patients in remote areas so that they could get timely report leading to proper diagnosis.
Read more
News Reports

Adivasis and family of Gond tribal leader Komaram Bheem objects to his Muslim look in the upcoming ‘RRR’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Komaram Bheem’s grandson Sone Rao said that the movie RRR depicting Bheem as Muslim is nothing but a 'distortion'
Read more
Politics

Bihar: The shocking story of Jungle Raj hidden in voter turnouts

Abhishek Banerjee -
The shocking story of Jungle Raj in Bihar no one told you.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
470,365FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com