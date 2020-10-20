Relentless in its anti-Hindu and anti-India propaganda, terror organization ISIS has released new literature in the latest edition of its digital magazine, instigating Jihadists associated with the organisation to unleash terror in the country to “avenge Babri”. Babri was the name of the disputed structure that was standing on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

The magazine states that Muslims should take up arms and wage ‘jihad’ to take revenge against the Indian government for the Babri Masjid incident. The magazine carries pictures of Babri Masjid’s demolition and the text attached to the pictures reads: “Babri will be avenged”.

The digital propaganda magazine named ‘Voice of Hind’ is being maliciously used by the terrorist outfit to spread hatred amongst the Muslims in the country through secret telegram channels and web. In it’s newly released 9th edition, Muslims were being instigated to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid.

ISIS magazine cites ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan to sell its rhetorics of Islamophobia

The India-centric publication cites Uttar Pradesh’s controversial ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan, who was booked under the NSA for making provocative comments on the CAA in the Aligarh Muslim University, to push the false rhetorics of rising Islamophobia in the country, a tool the ISIS module has been using to incite hate.

It also carries several examples of false propaganda and content related to the Citizenship Amendment Act, brought in by the Modi government to help the persecuted minorities in neighbouring Islamic nations. On the lines of its previous editions, the latest edition of the magazine also attempts to pit Muslims in the country against the BJP government at the centre.

TIMES NOW #EXCLUSIVE | ISIS tries to destroy peace in India, calls for ‘Babri avenge’ in magazine.



Details by Pradeep Dutta. pic.twitter.com/epaCWiP2xC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 20, 2020

“Kill as many Kaffirs as you can by spreading Coronavirus”

Following its agenda to spread hate against India and Hindus, ISIS through its publication in July this year, had asked its sympathisers to kill the ‘Kaffirs’ and annihilate the disbelievers (non-Muslims) by becoming carriers of Coronavirus. The magazine had then featured the cover image of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event and spread the Chinese virus throughout the country. The magazine had reportedly praised Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad for spreading the Coronavirus.

The terror outfit has also urged radical Islamists to avenge the arrest of ‘activists’ from Jamia Millia Islamia who have been arrested for masterminding violence during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

In 2016, the terror organisation has released a video, in which its sympathisers had urged Muslims in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

As per the report, the Islamic State has recommended several ways to Muslim fundamentalists to kill the disbelievers. The terror outfit has asked fellow jihadists to arm themselves with chains, ropes, and wires to choke Kaffirs to death. The magazine stated, “Keep yourselves armed at all times to never miss a chance to kill as many Kaffirs as you can. Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kaffir.”