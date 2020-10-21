Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Home Law Maharashtra government to pay Rs 10 lakhs per hearing to Kapil Sibal in the...
LawMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra government to pay Rs 10 lakhs per hearing to Kapil Sibal in the case against Arnab Goswami

The order approving funds for senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Rahul Chitnis has been passed by the Home department of Maharashtra government

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra government passes order to pay Rs 10 lakh per hearing to Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal(L) and Uddhav Thackeray(R)
4

The Maharashtra government has decided to pay Rs 10 lakhs per hearing to senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Rs 1.5 lakhs per hearing to state government lawyer Rahul Chitnis for effectively representing the state government in connection with a criminal writ petition filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The Home department of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has passed an order approving funds for the payment of fees to senior advocate at Supreme Court and Congress leader Kapil Sibal and Maharashtra Government lawyer Rahul Chitnis.

Order approving funds for the payment of fees to Kapil Sibal and Rahul Chitnis

The order states that Kapil Sibal is to be paid Rs 10 lakh per appearance and pre-hearing discussion. The Maharashtra Government lawyer Rahul Chitnis is to be paid Rs 1.5 lakh per appearance and pre-hearing discussion.

Arnab Goswami had filed a criminal writ petition against Maharashtra government earlier this year after several FIRs were filed against him following the broadcast of the prime time show on his channel where he questioned the silence of Sonia Gandhi over the horrifying lynching of two Hindu sadhus in Palghar and called her by her maiden name “Antonio Maino”.

Order approving funds for the payment of fees to Kapil Sibal and Rahul Chitnis

Arnab Goswami at loggerheads with the Maharashtra Government

Arnab Goswami and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government are at loggerheads since the prime time show aired on Republic Bharat over the lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar. Several FIRs were filed against the news anchor and he was called to the police station in Mumbai where he was grilled for more than 11 hours. A case was also filed against him and his channel Republic TV for broadcast on April 14 and 15 regarding the Bandra migrants incident.

Arnab had also alleged that one of his reporters and the camera person was unlawfully detained by the Maharashtra government when they were on a trail of an investigative story in Navi Mumbai. Another Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari was recently encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and was detained illegally. It was alleged that Pradeep was assaulted as well and was not provided with access to lawyers.

A few days back, Republic TV was also targeted in a TRP manipulation case when the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh convened a press conference and insinuated that Republic TV paid bribes to manipulate its TRP. However, hours later it was revealed that the complaint filed in the TRP manipulation case included India Today’s name and not Republic TV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan in ‘civil war’ mode after Sindh Police and Army clash after police chief was kidnapped. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A civil war is brewing in Pakistan after deadly clashes broke out between Sindh police and Pakistani army over the illegal detention of Sindh police chief.
Read more
News Reports

Caught on camera: NCP’s Nawab Malik ‘predicts’ Arnab will commit suicide as he will be ‘trapped’ in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik insists that though the BARC letter clears Republic TV's name, the police investigation 'will find evidence' against Arnab.
Read more

Rabid communist Kavita Krishnan says no women have acknowledged ‘Love Jihad’, here are 10 women on record

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kavita Krishnan was irked by NCW's tweet which informed about discussion between Commission chief Ms Rekha Sharma and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several issues, including love jihad

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

Media OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

‘Lockdown over but Coronavirus still here’: As PM Modi rings warning bell ahead of festive season, here are key takeaways from his address

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
In his 12-minute address, PM Modi urged people to maintain caution and wear masks while stepping out of their homes

The social hierarchy of Muslim society: Is the caste system a problem unique to Hindus?

Opinions Nivan Sadh -
Often ignored by the media, there is wide scale discrimination present in Muslim society between two factions- Ashraf and Ajlaf.

Recently Popular

Crime

UK: 37-year-old paedophile named Rehan Baig jailed for raping chickens to death while his wife filmed it

OpIndia Staff -
Rhan Baig's wife had also joined him in the videos and at one point he alternated between having sex with his wife and the chickens.
Read more
Media

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
Social Media

‘Comedian’ Agrima Joshua, who calls herself ‘feminist’, passes offensive sexual comments against woman due to political differences

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua had earlier found herself in a controversy after insulting the Shivaji Maharaj memorial during a performance.
Read more
Crime

Hyderabad: Hindu woman confronts boyfriend Syed Mustafa over marriage promises, stabbed to death by him and his brother

OpIndia Staff -
24-year-old Hindu woman was brutally stabbed to death by her lover Syed Mustafa and his brother on Saturday night at Rein Bazar neighbourhood of Hyderabad
Read more
Media

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Maharashtra government to pay Rs 10 lakhs per hearing to Kapil Sibal in the case against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal and Rahul Chitnis will be paid Rs 10 lakh Rs 1.50 lakh per hearing by Maharashtra govt in case filed by Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

CBI takes over probe, FIR lodged in TRP fraud case based on complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI has filed a case to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown persons after the UP government recommended probe by the central agency.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan in ‘civil war’ mode after Sindh Police and Army clash after police chief was kidnapped. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A civil war is brewing in Pakistan after deadly clashes broke out between Sindh police and Pakistani army over the illegal detention of Sindh police chief.
Read more
News Reports

Caught on camera: NCP’s Nawab Malik ‘predicts’ Arnab will commit suicide as he will be ‘trapped’ in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik insists that though the BARC letter clears Republic TV's name, the police investigation 'will find evidence' against Arnab.
Read more
Crime

Bilaspur: Mohammad Sharif tried to rape a woman under the pretext of exorcism, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sharif, an absconding fake 'healer' who had allegedly tried to rape a woman under the garb of exorcism, arrested after a month.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Muslim youth’s throat slit, killed by members of his own community for trying to prevent cow slaughter, three arrested

OpIndia Staff -
According to the FIR filed by the deceased mother at Sadar Police station in Garhwa, three Muslim youths killed her son for preventing cow slaughtering activities.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami confronts Kamal Nath, demands apology for calling BJP’s Imarti Devi as ‘item’

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called Kamal Nath during live debate, demanded explanation for the use of word 'item' for a woman politician.
Read more
News Reports

Rabid communist Kavita Krishnan says no women have acknowledged ‘Love Jihad’, here are 10 women on record

OpIndia Staff -
Kavita Krishnan was irked by NCW's tweet which informed about discussion between Commission chief Ms Rekha Sharma and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several issues, including love jihad
Read more
Social Media

‘Comedian’ Agrima Joshua, who calls herself ‘feminist’, passes offensive sexual comments against woman due to political differences

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua had earlier found herself in a controversy after insulting the Shivaji Maharaj memorial during a performance.
Read more
Politics

Bihar: Police arrest National Ulema Council Party candidate for campaigning on buffalo

OpIndia Staff -
Gaya Police has arrested Mohammad Parvez Mansoori for campaigning on a Buffalo for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
465,323FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com