Congress spokesperson from Tamil Nadu Khushbu Sunder has resigned from Congress. She stated the reason to be high-handedness of higher-ups in the party. In the letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, she said she joined Congress after the party lost the general elections. In her experience, she noticed there was no ground-level connectivity, and the higher-ups in the party are high-handed.

Hours after resigning from Congress, Sundar has joined the BJP. And while she had rebelled against Congress and supported the government’s stand on National Education Policy, she had maintained that she will not join BJP.

Khushbu Sundar about two months back

However, now that she has joined the BJP, she has become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey. Confused? These are the terms used by her for the BJP members and followers in the past. Here is a list of tweets that were posted by her in the last few years, targeting BJP members and followers.

On 14th October 2017, she called Sangh followers uncouth, filthy, dirty, cheap minded and abusive. She alleged that those who follow Sangh or BJP are living only to troll.

She called BJP supporters filthy, dirty and cheap minded

The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), a voluntary nationalist organisation and the BJP are ideological aligned on various issues and many BJP supporters and leaders have been member of the RSS. RSS is a socio-cultural organisation that is the ideological parent of the BJP

On 25th September 2019, she called Sangh and BJP followers dumb idiots and physically ret**ds. Actor, politician Khushbu was born as Nakhat Khan in a Muslim family and married actor, director, producer Sunder C in 2000. In a tweet she said she still embraces Islam.

As per her, BJP supporters are physically ret**d

On 5th October last year, she called BJP followers ‘monkeys without 6th sense’

She called BJP followers monkeys without 6th sense

On 28th February this year, she called BJP followers religious fanatics bigots for addressing her as Nakhat Khan. Congress has often called CM Yogi Adityanath by his birth name, but they get irked when people refer to Sonia Gandhi as Antonia Maino, her birth name.

BJP supporters called ‘fanatic bigots’

Only five days ago, she quoted someone on Twitter and alleged that those who declare themselves Sanghi stop looking at the problems faced by farmers. She was referring to the newly passed Farmers’ bills.

She alleged those who follow Narendra Modi do not see problems of farmers

‘Sanghis’ itself is a pejorative word used by the Left and the Congress leaders for people who either support PM Modi, is who don’t subscribe to the appeasement politics of the Left, of which, Congress has now become a mirror image. It only shows the massive hypocrisy of individuals like Khushbu, when till a day earlier, they were using the most vile words for those who don’t subscribe to the ideology that subjugated Hindus. Now, she has joined a party and an will pretend to be a part of an ideology that she spent the better part of her political career vilifying. Perhaps the old adage that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics holds true.