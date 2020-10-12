Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Monday resigned from Congress citing highhandedness of higher ups in the party.

Khushboo Sundar resigns from Congress; says in letter to Congress President, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms". https://t.co/4cm6ZPmzyT pic.twitter.com/HzWX1d5RU8 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

In her letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, she claimed that she did not join the party for monetary gains as she joined it in 2014 after Congress had lost the general elections. However, she said that few elements within the party, especially the higher-ups, with no ground-level connectivity were dictating terms to people like her. After a long deliberation, she has decided to quit the party.

Earlier, Khushbhu Sundar had supported the BJP government led National Education Policy against the party stand. There are speculations that she may join the BJP but there is no official statement on the same yet.