Friday, July 31, 2020
Home News Reports Congress imploding: Sparks fly during RS meeting, questions raised on if party was 'sabotaged',...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress imploding: Sparks fly during RS meeting, questions raised on if party was ‘sabotaged’, rebels support Modi’s NEP

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Manish Tewari alleges sabotage from within the UPA responsible for the 2014 poll debacle
Randeep Surjewala, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram(from left to right, Source: The Hindu)
3

Reflecting on Congress’ declining fortunes, the veteran leaders of the party have asked for a thorough introspection for the reasons to ascertain the continued losses suffered by the party. A year after the embarrassing poll drubbing in the 2019 General elections, months after its exit in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and the ongoing political imbroglio in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader, Manish Tewari has raised pertinent questions on the role of UPA in sabotaging the Congress party.

Manish Tewari took to Twitter to raise questions on UPA after reports of a heated argument between the party’s veteran politicians and young leaders at a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Casting aspersions Congress, Tewari asserted that UPA’s role in the declining fortunes of the Congress party in 2014 must be analysed. He also insinuated if the UPA alliance was sabotaged from within, adding that 2019 General election defeat also needs to be examined.

When one of the journalists explicitly asked if Manish is indicating sabotage, the former Union Minister said that he is indeed doing that, insinuating that someone within the UPA alliance was responsible for setting up Ex C&AG Vinod Rai’s 2G report, one of the reasons for UPA’s undoing in 2014 General elections.

The bold questions from Manish Tewari came following a meeting of the Rajya Sabha MP called by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi where the young leaders and senior leadership of the Congress party laid into each other for the party’s abysmal performance.

Sparks flew in Rajya Sabha meeting between the Congress veterans and young leaders

While senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal spoke about the need for “introspection” on defeats and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that party should reach out to people to understand their disillusionment with Congress, the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav was rather acerbic in his opinion. He quipped introspection should begin at home.

‘Introspect by all means…. but how did we come to 44…that should also be looked into. We were 200-plus in 2009. What led us to this fall? You all are now stressing the need to introspect. You were all ministers then. In all honesty, it should be looked into where you failed. It is important to introspect from the UPA-II period,” Indian Express quoted an MP who in turn quoted Satav as having said during the virtual conference.

Satav’s sharp remarks came in the presence of key leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, who was presiding the meeting. Besides Gandhi, in attendance were former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel Chidambaram, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma.

According to the sources cited by Indian Express, veteran party leader Shamsher Singh Dullo retaliated to the new leaders, saying that the veterans split their blood and sweat to build the party and not the neophyte politicians. He also added that the senior members of the party are sidelined while the sycophants and hangers-on are being rewarded. Making critical remarks against the deteriorating party culture, Dullo said, “Sycophancy prevails in the party and promotion and posts are being given in the party based on liking and not on merit and seniority.”

Congress leader Khusbu Sundar lauds NEP 2020 against party stand

The new breed of Congress leaders has not shied away from expressing their opinions freely, even if that means going against the party line. Recently, Congress leader Khusbu Sundar expressed her support for the government’s National Education Policy(NEP) 2020 that was released on Thursday, making it clear that her stand on NEP has been different from the party standpoint and is from a citizen’s perspective.

Lauding the sweeping reforms in the Education Sector that were brought almost after a gap of 34 years, Khusbhu tweeted,”#NewEducationPolicy2020 A welcome move.”

She later tweeted, “My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party and I apologise to @RahulGandhi Ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head-nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is and cannot be about agreeing to your leader, but about being courageous to voice your opinion bravely as a citizen.”

On Wednesday, the much-awaited National Education Policy (NEP) was announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Union Cabinet approved the new policy earlier in the day. The policy aims at making “India a global knowledge superpower”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Editor's picks Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Government and Policy Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
Media

“Bablu, Bablu, Bablu”: Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar has a meltdown on air as Rafale jets arrive in India

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress imploding: Sparks fly during RS meeting, questions raised on if party was ‘sabotaged’, rebels support Modi’s NEP

OpIndia Staff -
In a Rajya Sabha meeting convened and chaired by Sonia Gandhi, sparks flew between the young leaders and party veterans over the accountability of party's numerous debacles
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Lord Shiva idol all set to be returned to India, was smuggled to UK in 2003 years after being stolen from Ghateswar Temple: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
A team of experts from the ASI had visited London in 2017 and confirmed that the same statue of Lord Shiva was stolen from Rajasthan in 1998
Read more
News Reports

To investigate or not to investigate: How Rajdeep Sardesai exposed his hypocrisy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after taking a completely different stand in...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai wants Sushant Singh Rajput death probe to stop, does not want the truth like he wanted in Justice Loya's death
Read more
News Reports

‘Masjid can’t be built on donated land. Build a school or hospital instead’: Hindu saint tells Sunni Waqf Board

OpIndia Staff -
The mahant stated that since prayers from a Mosque built on donated land doesn't get accepted, the Sunni Waqf Board should build a school or hospital on the allocated site instead.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
Opinions

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.
Read more
News Reports

Turkey has been funding anti-India activities, Erdogan vying to become the leader of Islamic nations: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Erdogan's regime has been funding many religious seminars in India to radicalise Muslims and taking them on full-expense covered trips to Turkey for further indoctrination.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more
News Reports

Sleight of hand: Here is how Moneycontrol tried to mislead people on NEP, changed headline after being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users had pointed out the misleading headline of Moneycontrol.
Read more

Connect with us

238,126FansLike
418,491FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com