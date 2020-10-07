Former United States first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of being a “racist” as she defended the riots unleashed by the radical-left group Antifa in the country during the George Floyd protests.

Endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, the wife of former US President Barak Obama, in her 24-minute speech attacked US President Trump and claimed that Republicans were “stoking fears about black and brown Americans”.

Calling the recent riots following the death of George Floyd in the US as an ‘overwhelmingly peaceful movement’, Michelle Obama said, “They’re stoking fears about black and brown Americans. Lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation, and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity”.

Michelle Obama, continuing her attack against Trump, said that he was “morally wrong” for taking actions that intimidate voters.

She continued, “Research backs it up, only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all. So what the president is doing is once again patently false, it’s morally wrong. And yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work.”

It is rather shocking that the Michelle Obama has not only attempted to whitewash the widespread riots and lootings unleashed by radical-left elements in the US, but has also attempted to change the entire narrative of the George Floyd protests and the subsequent riots in the US by holding the authorities responsible for the large-scale violence.

Violence, arson and riots by leftist groups after the death of George Floyd

It is pertinent to note that a wave of riots was unleashed soon after the death of George Floyd by police brutality in the city of Minneapolis. Violent mobs had rampaged through the streets pillaging and looting stores and engaging in vandalism and arson. Many stores, boutiques had been looted and destroyed by the violent rioters in various parts of the country.

Protesters had hit the streets staging large-scale demonstrations across the country and had also clashed with police in various cities. The violent protestors, joining hands with radical-left groups such as ‘Antifa’ had torched down public properties, buildings and cars during the so-called peaceful protests.

According to a report, the riots, which is referred to as a ‘peaceful movement for racial solidarity’ by Michelle Obama has cost nearly $2 billion for the US economy as businesses and livelihoods were destroyed, including the large scale damages to properties. More than 570 protest marches during the George Floyd protests had turned violent in the US.