Political rivals—MNS and Shiv Sena— have joined hands to defend the Hindi film industry in Mumbai. Following Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that attempts are being made to vilify Bollywood, Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has backed the Shiv Sena supremo in his attempts to shield Bollywood.

The President of MNS Cinema wing, Ameya Khopkar took to Twitter to allege that a conspiracy is being deliberately hatched to discredit Bollywood and efforts are underway to move the Hindi film industry out of Mumbai.

भूतकाळातही बाॅलीवूडमधील कलाकारांना गंभीर गुन्ह्याखाली अटक झाली, त्यांना शिक्षा झाल्या, पण म्हणून कुणीही पूर्ण बाॅलीवूडलाच खलनायक ठरवलं नाही. आता मात्र जाणीवपूर्वक बाॅलीवूडलाच बदनाम करण्याचा डाव रचला जातोय, एवढंच नाही तर फिल्मसिटीच मुंबईबाहेर हलवायचं कुटील कारस्थान रचलं जातंय. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 16, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray says attempts to malign Bollywood won’t be tolerated

Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said that attempts being made to malign and finish off Hindi film industry or “to shift it” will not be tolerated. Thackeray’s statement came in the wake of probes initiated by multiple investigative agencies into the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput which was termed by many as an attempt to tarnish the image of Bollywood.

Mumbai is not only India’s financial capital but also its entertainment capital, Thackeray said.

“The Hindi film industry commands an incredible popularity across the globe. It is one of the sources of major employment generation in the country. In the last few days, attempts have been made to malign the image of the film industry by certain quarters which is painful,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh government announced development of a film-city in the state

Thackeray’s insecurity with respect to Mumbai’s dominance in the Hindi film industry was perhaps also fuelled by the Uttar Pradesh government’s recent announcement of building the country’s biggest film city in the state to woo film-makers away from Mumbai and other centres.

The project proposal for the development of film city was passed last month by the Yogi Adityanath government. As per the proposal, about 1,000 acres of land has been allocated near Sector 21, Yamuna Expressway. Approximately 780 acres of the total land would be used for industrial purposes, which includes setting up of studios, while the remaining 220 acres would be available for commercial use.