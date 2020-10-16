Friday, October 16, 2020
Home News Reports Raj Thackeray’s MNS backs Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in shielding Bollywood, alleges deliberate conspiracy...
News Reports
Updated:

Raj Thackeray’s MNS backs Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in shielding Bollywood, alleges deliberate conspiracy to malign the Hindi film industry

Uddhav Thackeray had yesterday said that attempts being made to malign and finish off Hindi film industry or “to shift it” will not be tolerated

OpIndia Staff
MNS and Uddhav Thackeray join hands to defend Bollywood, warn against shifting it out of Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray(L) and Raj Thackeray(R)
10

Political rivals—MNS and Shiv Sena— have joined hands to defend the Hindi film industry in Mumbai. Following Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that attempts are being made to vilify Bollywood, Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has backed the Shiv Sena supremo in his attempts to shield Bollywood. 

The President of MNS Cinema wing, Ameya Khopkar took to Twitter to allege that a conspiracy is being deliberately hatched to discredit Bollywood and efforts are underway to move the Hindi film industry out of Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray says attempts to malign Bollywood won’t be tolerated

Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said that attempts being made to malign and finish off Hindi film industry or “to shift it” will not be tolerated. Thackeray’s statement came in the wake of probes initiated by multiple investigative agencies into the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput which was termed by many as an attempt to tarnish the image of Bollywood. 

Mumbai is not only India’s financial capital but also its entertainment capital, Thackeray said.

“The Hindi film industry commands an incredible popularity across the globe. It is one of the sources of major employment generation in the country. In the last few days, attempts have been made to malign the image of the film industry by certain quarters which is painful,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh government announced development of a film-city in the state

Thackeray’s insecurity with respect to Mumbai’s dominance in the Hindi film industry was perhaps also fuelled by the Uttar Pradesh government’s recent announcement of building the country’s biggest film city in the state to woo film-makers away from Mumbai and other centres.

The project proposal for the development of film city was passed last month by the Yogi Adityanath government. As per the proposal, about 1,000 acres of land has been allocated near Sector 21, Yamuna Expressway. Approximately 780 acres of the total land would be used for industrial purposes, which includes setting up of studios, while the remaining 220 acres would be available for commercial use.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The curious case of TRP scam: How did the witness go from naming India Today to naming Republic TV? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The TRP scam has become a raging issue, specifically since Republic TV's name was dragged into the controversy after the research report by Hansa Research implicated India Today
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more

FIR filed against NDTV for spreading fake news about Tanishq store being ‘attacked by a mob’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been lodged against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham being attacked by a 'mob' post the outrage against the brand's ad.

Exclusive: Read the full story behind why Prasar Bharati decided to terminate its association with PTI and save Rs 10 crores annually

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti has finally terminated its contract with the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

Media OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after making allegations in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip sends defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, seeks Rs.200 Cr in compensation

OpIndia Staff -
Sandip Singh has asked Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to remove all content against him from all platforms and apologise within 15 days.
Read more
News Reports

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gives befitting reply to an ‘Islamic Scholar’ on shutting down state-run madrassas

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Rehman to cite any statement of Sardar Patel where he said that state should run madrassas
Read more
News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Raj Thackeray’s MNS backs Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in shielding Bollywood, alleges deliberate conspiracy to malign the Hindi film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has backed the Shiv Sena supremo in his attempts to shield Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Turkish channel blurs Radha Krishna murtis while telecasting a dubbed version of Hindi serial

OpIndia Staff -
Turkish channel Kanal 7 was found blurring the Radha Krishna idols placed in a family temple in some scenes of Hindi serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya".
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Media

The curious case of TRP scam: How did the witness go from naming India Today to naming Republic TV? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The TRP scam has become a raging issue, specifically since Republic TV's name was dragged into the controversy after the research report by Hansa Research implicated India Today
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee asks railways to re-start local train services in WB but pays no heed to letters sent to her by Eastern Railways to...

OpIndia Staff -
In these one and a half months Mamata Banerjee has not managed to spare time to discuss modalities to resume train services in the state
Read more
News Reports

After picking up senior journalist of OTV, Odisha Police arrive at offices of the channel to search without warrant

OpIndia Staff -
Police came to OTV offices saying that Police have powers to enter and search as part of an investigation without warrants
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how Congress government in Rajasthan is allocating funds for Madarsa development while its leader is opposing Kumbh Mela

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Udit Raj had recently stoked a controversy saying that a secular government should not spend money in Kumbh Mela.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Congress minister Yashomati Thakur who wanted to ‘warm her pockets’ after coming to power sent to jail for 3 months in a 2012...

OpIndia Staff -
Yashomati Thakur is the same Congress minister who had said her party has just come to power and she is yet to fill her pocket
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru violence over FB post: Congress leader used groups of Muslims angry over CAA, Ram Mandir to instigate violence, plans were hatched in May

OpIndia Staff -
The charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru riots case states that the Congress leader Sampath Raj joined hands with radical Islamic organisation such as SDPI to target his own party's Dalit MLA
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,264FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com