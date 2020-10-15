Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to D-gang locations in Tanzania: Reports

Ramees was caught by the Customs in November 2019 for smuggling 13.22 mm bore rifles. This happened when the gold smuggling was taking place," NIA counsel Arjun Ambalapatta submitted before the court.

OpIndia Staff
Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company link emerges in Kerala gold scam
4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Kerala gold scam, suspects the involvement of Pakistani-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company in the case, reports Times Now.

According to the reports, the NIA suspects that a few accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has links with the Dawood Ibrahim’s network. The NIA revealed the details of D-Company’s links in the case before a court in Ernakulam during the hearing of a bail plea of the seven accused in the case.

The NIA said that two accused Ramees KT and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold. In Tanzania, Ramees attempted to procure a licence for the diamond business. According to NIA, Ramees later smuggled gold to the UAE and from the UAE he bought gold back to Kerala.

“Tanzania and Dubai are the main places where the Dawood gang is active. In fact, D-company’s affairs in Tanzania are handled by an Indian named Firoz Oasis. We suspect Ramees’s links with D-company. Ramees was caught by the Customs in November 2019 for smuggling 13.22 mm bore rifles. This happened when the gold smuggling was taking place,” NIA counsel Arjun Ambalapatta submitted before the court.

Another accused is a PFI member, suspect in the hand-chopping case

The NIA counsel has also submitted that the another accused in the gold smuggling case – Mohammed Ali is a member of Popular Front of India and was charge-sheeted by the police in the Kerala hand-chopping case. However, he was later acquitted.

In its report, the NIA has alleged that Ali had formatted all the data on July 19th when his role had surfaced in the public domain. However, from the limited data that the NIA has retrieved from his mobile, it was found out that there were materials pertaining to the death of the Indian origin ISIS recruits, posters supporting the members of the banned organisation SIMI.

The NIA had also obtained images of paper slips depicting the details of huge transactions amounting in several lakhs. The NIA has now the evidence before the court stating that Mohammad Ali’s suspicious cash transactions need to be ascertained further through custodial interrogation and further forensic analysis. 

Kerala gold scam: Accused Swapna Suresh says CM Vijayan had multiple ‘private meetings’ with UAE consul

Earlier on Wednesday, in a sensational disclosure, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case – Swapna Suresh had revealed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held multiple meetings with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2017.

The prime accused Swapna Suresh, in her statement to ED, had disclosed that it was Vijayan who had also “unofficially” recommended the name of his then principal secretary M Shivasankar as the state government’s official point of contact with the UAE’s consulate.

Swapna Suresh has also admitted before the probing agency that the private meetings between Vijayan and the UAE diplomats were held at CM Vijayan’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Suresh was arrested by the NIA in July after she was found misusing fraudulently obtained diplomatic immunity papers to smuggle gold from UAE.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case, had also informed the NIA Special Court in Kochi that Swapna Suresh had “good influence” in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala gold smuggling case, Kerala Swapna Suresh case, Kerala case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

“Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They’re propaganda machines”: New York Post says after platforms censor its bombshell expose on Joe Biden

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Twitter censored a bombshell report exposing corruption of Joe Biden and son by New York Post.

NDTV continues to defend itself after spreading fake news, anchor says they meant ‘strongly disagree’ when they said a ‘mob attacked’ Tanishq store

Media OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq ad that created a furore and was eventually pulled down after strong disagreements by Hindus was seen as an opportunity by NDTV to peddle its agenda

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to D-gang locations in Tanzania: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Ramees and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold, the NIA told in court.
Read more
Media

Anticipatory bail granted after being opposed for 2 hours, reveals Republic TV journalist Pradip Bhandari, who is being hounded by Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
In a relief to Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari, anticipatory bail has been granted to the journalist after he was summoned under non-bailable sections by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
News Reports

Justice Chandrachud raises concern over Police Commissioners giving TV interviews, police says ‘other channels also summoned in TRP scam’: Here is what happened in...

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court asks Republic TV to approach High Court against summons by Mumbai police over TRP scam reporting by the channel
Read more
Crime

Watch: Delhi traffic police constable dragged on car’s bonnet for 400 metres after attempting an errant driver

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle by jumping on top of the car.
Read more
Law

Mohua, are you on Mohua? Calcutta HC dismisses charges against Babul Supriyo over his 2017 remarks against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

OpIndia Staff -
In a big setback to TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Calcutta HC quashed police chargesheet against BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo
Read more
News Reports

After India Today ‘Fake TRP scam’, BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news channels and review current standards of measuring viewership

OpIndia Staff -
BARC will now stop publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels as they review their rating system that will take 8-12 weeks
Read more
News Reports

Can’t appear to be targeting two channels only, let’s add NDTV, India Today, Editors Guild etc to suit: OpIndia accesses internal communication of cine-associations

OpIndia Staff -
CNITAA told Producers Guild that they were surprised to see only two channels in the petition, and asked more channels to be added
Read more
Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip sends defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, seeks Rs.200 Cr in compensation

OpIndia Staff -
Sandip Singh has asked Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to remove all content against him from all platforms and apologise within 15 days.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,964FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com