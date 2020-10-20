Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Updated:

‘Lockdown over but Coronavirus still here’: As PM Modi rings warning bell ahead of festive season, here are key takeaways from his address

This was the seventh address by PM Modi since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi addresses nation
PM Modi
184


In his 12-minute speech today, PM Modi warned the citizens of letting their guards down even as coronavirus continues to remain a formidable threat facing the country. PM Modi advised the citizens to remain vigilant against the virus, observe the COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols until a vaccine is manufactured.

This was the seventh address by PM Modi since the onset of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Here are the salient highlights of PM Modi’s address:

Economic activities gradually picking up pace: PM Modi

Speaking about the revival of economic activities after the gradual removal of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, PM Modi said, “The upcoming season of festivities is adding spark and light to the markets. Economic activities are resuming at an increasingly fast pace as most of the people are stepping out of their homes to fulfill their daily responsibilities.”

PM Modi warns against being complacent in the fight against COVID-19

While PM Modi sounded optimistic about the reviving economic activities, he warned the citizens against being complacent about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Though the restrictions and lockdown have ended, we should bear in mind, the virus has not. In the past 7-8 months, India has managed to stabilise due to the efforts of every single Indian. We must not let this situation slip away,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further added that till the battle with coronavirus is not completed, citizens should not let their guard down and weaken the country’s fight against the virus.

PM Modi urges citizens wear masks when they venture outside their homes

PM Modi also exhorted people to compulsorily wear masks when they are stepping out of their homes, in his speech to the nation today.

“In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right,” PM Modi said.

“If you leave your house without a mask, you are gravely endangering yourself, your family, your children and the elderly,” PM Modi said.

India fared better than developed nations in saving its citizens from COVID-19

Praising about India’s fight against coronavirus, PM Modi noted that the country’s recovery rate is impressive, fatality rate is low and it has been successful in saving the lives of more of its citizens than the resource-rich developed countries of the world. India’s efforts in massively expanding its testing capabilities played a significant role in the country’s fight against the pandemic, PM Modi said.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

