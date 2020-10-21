Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Home News Reports Fake news peddler Prashant Kanojia granted bail by Allahabad High Court
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Fake news peddler Prashant Kanojia granted bail by Allahabad High Court

Kanojia had posted a morphed image on Twitter to insinuate that the ST/SC OBCs will not be allowed inside the Ram Mandir.

OpIndia Staff
Kanojia was arrested in August for spreading hatred through fake and morphed images
Prashant Kanojia/ Image Source: Telegraph
8

Self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ Prashant Kanojia has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday. Kanojia was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh for posting fake and morphed images on social media platforms.

Jagisha Arora, who is the wife of Kanojia, took to Twitter to say that he has been granted bail by the High Court. “My faith in the judiciary and Babasaheb’s constitution is restored. I want to thank all the people who joined in this fight,” she tweeted.

The Hazratganj police had arrested habitual fake news peddler Prashant Kanojia from his residence after he had morphed an image and had shared it on his social media post in an attempt to spread fake news and incite hatred among people.

The Hazratganj police arrested far-left troll Kanojia based on the complaint by a person Dinesh Kumar Shukla on August 17, 2020, for the morphed post that was posted by Prashant Kanojia on Twitter on August 16.

The controversial troll, who masquerades as a ‘journalist’, had posted a morphed image on Twitter to insinuate that the ST/SC and backward class people will not be allowed inside the Ram Mandir.

Morphed image shared by Kanojia, courtesy: @Lala_The_Don via Twitter

Kanojia was booked under Section-154 of the CrPC, 1973 and IPC sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153-B (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 420 (cheating), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 505(1)(b) (likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 505(2) (offence committed in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) and 66 (imposed for non-payment of fine).

However, this is not the first time that the far-left ‘journalist’ has been arrested. Last year, Kanojia was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government for posting derogatory tweets about Hindu Gods and fake allegations on UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The accused Prashant Kanoja known in social media for habitually spreading fake news, rabid anti-Hindu hate especially against Dalits by making atrocious statements. Prashant Kanoja has a history of making vile comments against Dalits and Hindu saints. He had even referred to Dalits as ‘animals with no brains’ in the past.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP Police news, UP Police cases, Allahabad High Court news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
Fact-Check

No, going to Dubai to buy the new iPhone 12 Pro is not cheaper than buying in India. Here is how

OpIndia Staff -
Dhruv Rathee criticised the 'Indian Tax System' by claiming that travelling to Dubai for buying an iPhone 12 Pro is cheaper than getting it from India.
Read more

Is somebody paying the “experts” to spread spurious narratives on Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A more self-reliant India, with a bigger industrial base, with lesser trade deficits was the need of the hour. Who could object?

Rahul Gandhi to help PFI member and Kerala-based ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan who is accused of attempting to instigate violence in UP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader met a delegation at Malappuram, Kerala on Monday and promised them to look into the issue of the arrest of 'journalist' Siddique Kappan.

Remember Sheena Bora case? Param Bir Singh was the IG of Konkan range, the site where her body was dumped

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh knew that Sheena Bora was missing. He had asked Rahul Mukerjea to file a 'missing persons' report. Sheena, however, was never reported as 'missing'.

Pakistan in ‘civil war’ mode after Sindh Police and Army clash after police chief was kidnapped. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A civil war is brewing in Pakistan after deadly clashes broke out between Sindh police and Pakistani army over the illegal detention of Sindh police chief.

Recently Popular

Crime

UK: 37-year-old paedophile named Rehan Baig jailed for raping chickens to death while his wife filmed it

OpIndia Staff -
Rhan Baig's wife had also joined him in the videos and at one point he alternated between having sex with his wife and the chickens.
Read more
Media

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
Social Media

‘Comedian’ Agrima Joshua, who calls herself ‘feminist’, passes offensive sexual comments against woman due to political differences

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua had earlier found herself in a controversy after insulting the Shivaji Maharaj memorial during a performance.
Read more
Media

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Crime

Hyderabad: Hindu woman confronts boyfriend Syed Mustafa over marriage promises, stabbed to death by him and his brother

OpIndia Staff -
24-year-old Hindu woman was brutally stabbed to death by her lover Syed Mustafa and his brother on Saturday night at Rein Bazar neighbourhood of Hyderabad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Fake news peddler Prashant Kanojia granted bail by Allahabad High Court

OpIndia Staff -
Kanojia was also arrested last year for postin derogatory tweets aimed at spreading hatred.
Read more
News Reports

Youth Congress chief spreads misinformation about Modi govt’s Bihar package, distorts statement of BJP chief JP Nadda

OpIndia Staff -
Youth Congress chief uses only a part of speech of JP Nadda to spread misinformation about Modi govt’s Bihar package
Read more
Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
News Reports

China fines dairy company for ‘incorrect’ map of its territory in an advertisement, the company issues apology

OpIndia Staff -
China penalised Bright Dairy and Food for not showing 'complete and correct territory' of the country, which is a violation of laws
Read more
Fact-Check

No, going to Dubai to buy the new iPhone 12 Pro is not cheaper than buying in India. Here is how

OpIndia Staff -
Dhruv Rathee criticised the 'Indian Tax System' by claiming that travelling to Dubai for buying an iPhone 12 Pro is cheaper than getting it from India.
Read more
Opinions

Is somebody paying the “experts” to spread spurious narratives on Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Abhishek Banerjee -
A more self-reliant India, with a bigger industrial base, with lesser trade deficits was the need of the hour. Who could object?
Read more
News Reports

Terror-state Pakistan likely to remain in FATF ‘grey list’ as it fails to act against Islamic terrorist groups

OpIndia Staff -
As Pakistan has failed to comply 6 out of 27 points in FATF action plan, it is unlikely to come out of the grey list till June next year
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV gets a big relief in the TRP scam case, plea to restrain the channel from airing the Hansa Research report rejected by...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Court dismissed a plea by Hansa Research seeking injunction against Republic from broadcasting the TRP scam report
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump’s aide claims laptop of Joe Biden’s son contains explicit images of underage girls, hands it over to Delaware police

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, the New York Post had claimed in its article that the said laptop contains incriminating material against Hunter Biden.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi to help PFI member and Kerala-based ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan who is accused of attempting to instigate violence in UP

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader met a delegation at Malappuram, Kerala on Monday and promised them to look into the issue of the arrest of 'journalist' Siddique Kappan.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
465,507FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com