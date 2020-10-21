Self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ Prashant Kanojia has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday. Kanojia was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh for posting fake and morphed images on social media platforms.

Jagisha Arora, who is the wife of Kanojia, took to Twitter to say that he has been granted bail by the High Court. “My faith in the judiciary and Babasaheb’s constitution is restored. I want to thank all the people who joined in this fight,” she tweeted.

The Hazratganj police had arrested habitual fake news peddler Prashant Kanojia from his residence after he had morphed an image and had shared it on his social media post in an attempt to spread fake news and incite hatred among people.

The Hazratganj police arrested far-left troll Kanojia based on the complaint by a person Dinesh Kumar Shukla on August 17, 2020, for the morphed post that was posted by Prashant Kanojia on Twitter on August 16.

The controversial troll, who masquerades as a ‘journalist’, had posted a morphed image on Twitter to insinuate that the ST/SC and backward class people will not be allowed inside the Ram Mandir.

Morphed image shared by Kanojia, courtesy: @Lala_The_Don via Twitter

Kanojia was booked under Section-154 of the CrPC, 1973 and IPC sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153-B (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 420 (cheating), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 505(1)(b) (likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 505(2) (offence committed in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) and 66 (imposed for non-payment of fine).

However, this is not the first time that the far-left ‘journalist’ has been arrested. Last year, Kanojia was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government for posting derogatory tweets about Hindu Gods and fake allegations on UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The accused Prashant Kanoja known in social media for habitually spreading fake news, rabid anti-Hindu hate especially against Dalits by making atrocious statements. Prashant Kanoja has a history of making vile comments against Dalits and Hindu saints. He had even referred to Dalits as ‘animals with no brains’ in the past.