Saturday, October 10, 2020
Home Media 'They drive as if their rear is on fire': Watch viral video where man...
News Reports
Updated:

‘They drive as if their rear is on fire’: Watch viral video where man is seen yelling at AajTak car for rash driving

"This is Aaj Tak's car. They drive as if their rears are on fire. I have had enough of this. Who the hell do you think, you are?" the man shouted at the car.

OpIndia Staff
Social media is replete with video of a man shouting at Aaj Tak car for driving recklessly
A man vents his spleen on video against rash driving of an Aaj Tak car
5

Even as India Today is embroiled in a TRP rigging scam and accused of bribing households to watch its channel for longer hours of duration, an undated video of a particularly agitated man bawling out at an Aaj Tak car is doing the rounds on the social media platforms. The video was created by the man himself who claimed that he was a victim of their careless driving.

In the video, a man, visibly aggrieved by the rash driving by an Aaj Tak car, is seen yelling at the driver and the passenger sitting in the taxi for endangering his life with their reckless driving. The car has a sticker of Aaj Tak pasted on its windscreen and the driver and the passenger of the car are seen wearing masks, indicating that the video could be from recent times.

“This is Aaj Tak’s car. They drive as if their rears are on fire. I have had enough of this. Who the hell do you think, you are?” the man shouted at the car.

Circling around the car, the enraged man dared the passenger to unsling his mask and show his face on camera. Flying into a rage, the man added, “Tell this to your Rahul Kanwal. Four years back on April 2, 2016, I was going to be run over in a similar manner by your car. This is a promise by this 5 feet 6-inch Robinhood, I would make sure you media persons pay dearly for this,” the man blurted out.

India Today accused of manipulating viewership numbers by BARC

India Today, particularly journalist Rahul Kanwal tied himself in a knot when they prematurely went hammer and tongs over the mention of Republic TV in a TRP scam announced by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a press conference a couple of days ago. However, hours later, India Today had to mellow down its reportage on the TRP scam after the FIR in the case mentioned its name and not of Republic TV.

India Today was also held guilty of manipulating viewership by BARC and was asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,00,000 after their explanation did not satisfactorily explain the increase in India Today viewership by the BARC Disciplinary Council.he remand notice by Mumbai Police also mentioned in detail the illicit financial transaction the accused Vishal Bhandari had for driving up the TRP ratings of India Today. Bhandari had reportedly paid Rs 200 monthly to at least 5 households with bar-o-meters for watching India Today at least 2 hours daily.

In a statement issued by India Today regarding the claims made in the fake TRP scam later, the news channel essentially confirmed the OpIndia report on the matter and admitted that they were fined by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). However, the media giant alleged that the action was taken by BARC without any concrete evidence or convening a proper judicial committee.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Another mob kills a Hindu for being in love with a Muslim girl, India Today whitewashes, yet again

Jinit Jain -
India Today report on the horrifying muder of Rahul Rajput whitewashed the religious angle by hiding the identity of the Muslims accused in crime
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more

‘I will take her out for chai, just like our younger days’: As Baba Ka Dhaba gets listed on Zomato, the 80-year-old couple finds...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"God does listen to you", said the delighted Baba Ka dhaba owner after hordes of people including famous people thronged his eatery

After journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Mumbai police now summons Republic TV CFO in ‘TRP scam’, nobody from India Today summoned yet

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police had earlier summoned its consulting editor and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning on Friday.

‘Anti-rape’ activist spreads fake news about Switzerland athlete not travelling to India because of rape cases, targets PM Modi

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
'Anti-rape activist' Yogita Bhayana on Friday resorted to putting out fake news and attempted to politicise sensitive issues such as women safety in the country.

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

Media OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

‘They drive as if their rear is on fire’: Watch viral video where man is seen yelling at AajTak car for rash driving

OpIndia Staff -
The undated video of an overwrought man expressing his anger over rash driving by an Aaj Tak car had gone viral on the social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka Court orders filing of FIR against Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on protests against farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
Court orders FIR on complaint that Tweets by Kangana Ranaut had clear intention to injure people who are opposing the Farm Bills
Read more
Politics

Alleged Naxal who was pretending to be Hathras victim’s bhabhi spoke to Communist leader Sitaram Yechury: See pictures

OpIndia Staff -
Communist leaders such as Sitaram Yechury met the Naxal women during their trip to Hathras to meet the victim family.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt and police acting in malice and conspiracy: Republic TV stands its ground on TRP scam propaganda, approaches SC

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV vowed to "fight this tooth and nail and win this— both in the courts of law and in the courts of public opinion"
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
Media

Another mob kills a Hindu for being in love with a Muslim girl, India Today whitewashes, yet again

Jinit Jain -
India Today report on the horrifying muder of Rahul Rajput whitewashed the religious angle by hiding the identity of the Muslims accused in crime
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: Uttar Pradesh Police files affidavit in Supreme Court, cites Delhi police and intel reports claiming conspiracy to incite riots

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police have submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court in the Hathras case, claims a 'conspiracy'
Read more
Crime

Hyderabad woman assaulted by neighbour ‘Yesu’ for doing puja in a temple: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Kavita and her mother were attacked by her Christian neighbour identified as Yesu in Hyderabad over bhajans being played in the temple
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
News Reports

‘I will take her out for chai, just like our younger days’: As Baba Ka Dhaba gets listed on Zomato, the 80-year-old couple finds...

OpIndia Staff -
"God does listen to you", said the delighted Baba Ka dhaba owner after hordes of people including famous people thronged his eatery
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,904FollowersFollow
18,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com