Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home Media Some expected headlines if Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy were investigated, much less kicked...
Editor's picksMediaOpinions
Updated:

Some expected headlines if Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy were investigated, much less kicked with boots, choked, tortured by police like Arnab Goswami

We can imagine the kind of headlines that would have been splashed across the front pages of newspapers and on news channels if it was Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy at the receiving end of it.

K Bhattacharjee
Arnab Goswami
Image Credit: PTI
2

More revelations have come to the fore regarding the manner in which Arnab Goswami was assaulted by the Mumbai Police and yet, the silence of the mainstream media is deafening. He was force-fed a liquid that made him choke, he was hit by a police officer’s boot, he suffered injuries to his spinal cord and veins and he was not even allowed access to drinking water.

We can imagine the kind of headlines that would have been splashed across the front pages of newspapers and on news channels if it was Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy at the receiving end of it. We have seen it over and over again. An investigation into NDTV for alleged fraud was transformed into a crackdown on press freedom. And here we have a journalist physically assaulted over frivolous charges, and the outrage is not visible at all.

If it were one of the leftist journalists who had to suffer even a minimal proportion of the brutality Arnab Goswami has had to endure, the coverage would have been starkly different. Nobody doubts it one bit. Let us see some of the headlines that would have been published in a scenario where Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy were under the radar for even a legitimate inquiry.

“Democracy dies in Darkness in India as Delhi Police under Home Minister Amit Shah cracks down on dissent”: Washington Post

“Democracy dies in darkness” is Washington Post’s tagline that was adopted in 2017 and over the past few years, they have had abundant cause to use it profusely. However, it is to be remembered that the Jeff Bezos owned newspaper believes Democracy to be under threat only when any effort is made to crackdown on leftist corruption. Everyone is legitimate game.

Like most other newspapers, Washington Post is convinced that any lawful inquiry against a leftist outlet or a journalist could only ever be a crackdown dissent as all leftists are paragons of virtue.

“And then they came for Ravish Kumar”: The Indian Express

It is a bit cliched at this point but it is the sort of headline that Indian Express had carried when Yakub Memon was executed for his involvement in the Mumbai Terror Attack of 1993. A newspaper that had the audacity to humanize a terrorist will of course go to any lengths to defend one of their own. A legal inquiry into a left-wing journalist is low-hanging fruit in comparison.

“Cry, beloved India! Saffron Rampage comes knocking for fierce journalist Ravish Kumar”: The Telegraph

The Telegraph is known for its ‘witty’ headlines that misrepresent facts and misguide its readers on a variety of issues in order to peddle propaganda against the BJP and the central government. Its ‘wit’ goes out of the window when it comes to speaking out against the brutality meted out against political opponents of Mamata Banerjee.

It can be safely said that regardless of the accusations against a left-wing journalist, The Telegraph will pretend that hell has descended upon India. If there isn’t any evidence of wrongdoing against law enforcement authorities, evidence will be invented in order to cast the government in poor light.

“Fascist BJP cracks down on dissent as Ravish Kumar is punished for his fearless journalism”: The Wire

Considering the fact that we are speaking of The Wire, we can’t put it past them to come up with an even more flamboyant and extravagant headline. During their extended coverage, we might also hear them rant about ‘Savarna Fascism’ or ‘Brahminical tyranny’. The coverage will hardly even mention the actual charges against Ravish Kumar and even if it is mentioned, it will be in passing. The overwhelming focus will be on fascism and tyranny and how the BJP seeks to punish those who criticize its policies.

“Amit Shah reveals his true colours, intolerance in India reaches its zenith after police pays relentless critic Ravish Kumar a visit”: NYT

The New York Times’ coverage of the developments in India has been extremely biased, if we are to put it mildly. Needless to say, the manner in which it would cover the news of arrest or an inquiry into Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy would follow a similar pattern. The NYT does not care about actual facts of the matter. It has a dedicated agenda and that agenda will be peddled regardless of the facts of the matter at hand.

Deafening silence over Arnab Goswami

Consider the silence over the brutality meted out to Arnab Goswami on the other hand. There is no outrage over the atrocities he has had to endure. The NYT went to the extent of labeling Shiv Sena a ‘progressive party’, a hilarious mistake it had to soon correct. It only reveals the utter lack of principles on the part of liberals.

It was never about principles, it was always about power. When liberals have succeeded in winning over power, they will not hesitate to unleash the most grievous of attacks on those they perceive to be their enemies. Consequently, every such attack will be justified because they genuinely appear to believe they are morally superior to everyone else and all their transgressions are justified by the supposed righteousness of their intentions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArnab Goswami assaulted
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Some expected headlines if Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy were investigated, much less kicked with boots, choked, tortured by police like Arnab Goswami

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami was assaulted by the Mumbai Police and yet, the silence of the mainstream media is deafening.
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more

As India Today talks about Tejashwi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Media Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali

After being convicted of contempt by the SC and lying through his teeth, Prashant Bhushan apologises yet again: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet of Prashant Bhushan came after the CJI dismissed a petition that raised the issue of disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

World OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.

Recently Popular

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
News Reports

Unhappy with Thackeray govt over political posting and transfer of police officers, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal takes up central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Jaiswal's opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling police officers
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Some expected headlines if Ravish Kumar or Prannoy Roy were investigated, much less kicked with boots, choked, tortured by police like Arnab Goswami

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami was assaulted by the Mumbai Police and yet, the silence of the mainstream media is deafening.
Read more
News Reports

Anvay Naik was in financial crisis since 2013, Arnab Goswami and others did not drive him to suicide: Here is what the 2019 closure...

OpIndia Staff -
The 2019 closure report says that Anvay Naik's company had had left the work incomplete of several clients, including Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Centre directs Andhra Pradesh govt to act against Christian pastors who received benefits using Hindu SC/OBC certificates

OpIndia Staff -
Real SC/OBC beneficiaries were deprived because Christian pastors grabbed the benefits using their Hindu SC/OBC certificates.
Read more
News Reports

Bombay HC grants interim relief to Hansa Research from harassment by Mumbai police, issues notice to police on the petition filed by the company

OpIndia Staff -
The court told Mumbai police that Hansa Research is the complainant in the case, and they can’t call them daily for questioning.
Read more
News Reports

Niira Radia, who used to fix government ministries during Congress regime, booked for loan embezzlement to the tune of Rs 300 crores: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Niira Radia been accused of siphoning, embezzlement and forgery involving a bank loan in the excess of Rs. 300 crore.
Read more
News Reports

CBI investigation into Hathras incident: After refusing Narco test, family of the victim now refuse to undergo polygraph test too

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the Hathras victim had earlier denied CBI investigation and said no to a narco test recommended by the SIT team
Read more
World

Software glitch that caused Republican votes to be counted for Democrats used in 47 Michigan counties, claims state GOP Chair, seeks examination of results

OpIndia Staff -
State GOP Chair said that the people of Michigan deserve a transparent election process. Joe Biden won the state with a comfortable margin.
Read more
News Reports

Temples are testimony of pride and knowledge, govt cannot use temple land for any purposes other than religious functions, says Madras HC

OpIndia Staff -
Petitions were filed at the HC after temple land was handed over to fishery and transport departments despite objections of devotees
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
476,621FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com