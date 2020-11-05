Thursday, November 5, 2020
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh: Police book Congress MLA Arif Masood for hurting religious sentiments, Municipal Corporation...
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Police book Congress MLA Arif Masood for hurting religious sentiments, Municipal Corporation demolishes his Illegal building

During his protest rally, Masood had allegedly attacked the State and Centre governments and called them ‘Hinduwadi’ as the Centre has shown support to France in the fight against radical Islam

OpIndia Staff
166

On Thursday, Talaiya Police, Bhopal, filed an FIR against Congress MLA Arif Masood and others under Section 153 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC. The case was filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest he had organized at Iqbal ground against French President Macron.

Complaint against Masood

The FIR was registered against Masood based on the complaint by Deepak Raghuvanshi of Dharma Sanskriti Samiti. During his protest rally, Masood had allegedly attacked the State and Centre governments and called them ‘Hinduwadi’ as the Centre has shown support to France in the fight against radical Islam. An effigy of the French President and the country’s flag was also burnt during that event.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued for Masood’s arrest. Inspector-General of Police (Bhopal Range) Upendra Jain said, “A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Congress MLA Masood and six others under Section 153A of IPC.”

Masood was arrested earlier

It is to be noted that he was arrested based on another complaint against him for staging the same protest. An FIR was registered against him and 2000 others for violating Covid-19 restrictions. He was released on bail on Saturday.

Illegal building of Masood demolished

As per the reports, the Municipal Corporation of Bhopal has demolished a college building belonging to Arif Masood on the bank of a pond. The corporation demolished around 12,000 square feet of unauthorised construction in the presence of a heavy police force. The High Court had stayed the construction of the main building in 2005. ANI quoted AK Sahani, Assistant Engineer, Building Permission Section, “The honourable district court had, in 2005, issued a stay on the main building here. The construction was done on 12,000 square feet without the permission of the municipal corporation.”

Masood claimed he has a constitutional right to protest

In a statement, Masood had claimed that he has the constitutional right to protest against anyone who speaks against his religion. Under his leadership, while raising chants of Islamic slogans such as ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’, Muslims in Bhopal protested against French President Emmanuel Macron for his alleged ‘Islamophobic’ act. Masood had said that thousands of Muslims had assembled at Iqbal Maidan on Thursday to protest against the French President for speaking ill against Prophet Muhammad.

French President Macron had supported Charlie Hebdo and criticized Islam for its regressive approach. Several protests and attacks had happened in France and other parts of the world against the said cartoons of Prophet Mohammad published by satire magazine Charlie Hebdo in France.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Watch: The quarantine building in which Arnab Goswami is lodged after being sent to Judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, on the 4th of November, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, was dragged, beaten and arrested by the Mumbai and Alibaug police.
Read more
News Reports

High Court adjourns the interim relief plea to tomorrow, journalist Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody after being beaten and dragged

OpIndia Staff -
Court said that there is also a petition by the original informant and they also need to be heard before releasing Arnab Goswami
Read more

US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses.

Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask

Murky history of Konkan Range, under which Alibaug police station comes, where Arnab Goswami was taken after arrest: Sheena Bora and Parambir Singh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After arrest, Arnab Goswami was taken to Alibaug police station, that comes under the Konkan Range, Raigad, where after hours of custody, the police produced him in court.

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more
Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi HC fumes over AAP government, says city will soon become ‘Corona capital’ of the country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC was hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedics and other government employees by the Arvind Kejriwal govt.
Read more
News Reports

After arresting Arnab Goswami, Mumbai Police arrests its own police officer who probed the 2018 suicide case

OpIndia Staff -
In a bizarre turn of events in the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai Police has arrested one of its own police officers
Read more
News Reports

The battle for West Bengal: As Amit Shah raises the issue of atrocities on BJP Karyakartas, Mamata threatens ‘ukhaad ke phaink denge’

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah says BKJP form govt in West Bengal with 2/3 majority, slams TMC for violence against BJP workers in the state
Read more
Media

Watch: The quarantine building in which Arnab Goswami is lodged after being sent to Judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, on the 4th of November, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, was dragged, beaten and arrested by the Mumbai and Alibaug police.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Police book Congress MLA Arif Masood for hurting religious sentiments, Municipal Corporation demolishes his Illegal building

OpIndia Staff -
Arif Masood had attacked the State and Centre govts and called them ‘Hinduwadi’ for supporting France in fight against radical Islam
Read more
News Reports

High Court adjourns the interim relief plea to tomorrow, journalist Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody after being beaten and dragged

OpIndia Staff -
Court said that there is also a petition by the original informant and they also need to be heard before releasing Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

OpIndia Staff -
Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses.
Read more
News Reports

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
Read more
News Reports

After Mumbai police unilaterally re-opens 2018 case against Arnab Goswami, daughter of man who committed suicide approaches HC to re-investigate case

OpIndia Staff -
Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, for reopening her father’s closed suicide case
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Agreement between Diocese of Nalgonda in Hyderabad and Joseph Chevalier Foundation of Canada talks about providing religion to children
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
475,450FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com