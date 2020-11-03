Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Updated:

Jharkhand: Sedition charges filed against state BJP chief Deepak Prakash

The case was registered after the BJP chief had on Friday said in a press conference that BJP will form the government in the state in the next two-three months.

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash (L) booked in sedition case by Hemant Soren Govt
The JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand has filed a sedition case against Jharkhand BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Saturday over allegations of trying to destabilise the incumbent government in the state. The case was registered after the BJP chief had on Friday said in a press conference that BJP will form the government in the state in the next two-three months.

Congress’s Dumka district chief lodges complaint against the BJP leader

Based on the complaint lodged by Congress’s Dumka district chief Shyamal Kishore Singh, a case under Sections 124A (punishment for sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered with Dumka police station against Prakash, said SP Amber Lakra who furthered that the statements of all persons concerned will be recorded and a thorough investigation will be conducted. The future course of action will depend on the probe, he said.

BJP leader challenges in front of Jharkhand govt

Following the registration of the case against him, the BJP leader lambasted at the JMM-Congress-RJD government challenging the latter to arrest him within 24 hours. “I am prepared to get arrested. If the Hemant Soren government has guts, it must arrest me within 24 hours,” said Prakash, warning government officials not to favour the ruling alliance’s candidates in upcoming Dumka and Bermo by-polls.

State govt resorting to desperate measures as it can sense its defeat: BJP chief

Calling it a “provocative illegal action”, the BJP Jharkhand chief opined that the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state is resorting to such desperate measures as it is frustrated sensing its imminent defeat in the by-elections to Dumka and Bermo seats.

“The FIR lodged by the Congress and the JMM shows they don’t have faith in the Election Commission. If they had any complaint against my press conference, they should have gone to the commission. Instead, they used police power to influence the byelections,” the BJP leader said.

JMM general secretary and chief spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya who had accompanied Congress’s Dumka district chief Shyamal Kishore Singh to the police station to ensure that the FIR was registered against Prakash, said: “We have ousted the BJP from power in Jharkhand and its rule in Bihar will also end soon. We will not let the BJP murder democracy and destabilise an elected government.”

Jharkhand by-polls

In Dumka, Hemant Soren’s younger brother Basant Soren is pitted against former cabinet minister Lois Marandi of the BJP. While in Bermo BJP’s Yogeshwar Mahato will be facing Congress leader Anup Singh. The by-elections of these two seats are currently underway.

