Monday, November 23, 2020
Home News Reports Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for 'A Suitable Boy'...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for ‘A Suitable Boy’ after home minister’s order

The HM’s statement comes a day after a BJYM leader, Gaurav Tiwari, submitted a written complaint demanding that an FIR be registered against the OTT platform for streaming a web series which hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
MP Home Minister orders Netflix officials to be booked
MP HM Narottam Mishra orders FIR against makers of controversial Netflix series 'A Suitable Boy'
3

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has informed that he had instructed police officials to examine the allegations against Netflix officials that they had hurt religious sentiments by shooting intimate kissing scenes in their series ‘A Suitable Boy’ inside a Hindu temple with religious prayers in the background. Following the order, it has been found that the series has indeed violated Hindu sentiments.

Mishra further stated that the government has decided to act on the basis of the complaint filed by BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari and lodge an FIR at Reva. He further stated that the police has been asked to book Netflix officials Monica Shergill and Ambika Khurana under section 295 A at the Civil Lines police station in Reva, MP as per Tiwari’s complaint.

Calling the scenes extremely “objectionable”, Mishra had said on November 22 (Sunday) that the Madhya Pradesh Police have been asked to scan Mira Nair’s web series to check if kissing scenes in it were indeed shot in a temple.

In a tweet yesterday, Mishra said, “A film titled ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been released on an OTT platform. It depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion. I have directed police officials to look into it.” In a subsequent Tweet, Mishra also asked police officials to inform what legal action can be taken against the producer and director of the show for “hurting religious sentiments”.

Meanwhile, Reva SP has said that once they receive the footage of the series from Netflix, the police would investigate and take required action in the matter. He also confirmed that based on Gaurav Tiwari’s complaint an FIR has been registered in the matter.

BJYM leader files FIR against Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments

The Home Minister’s statement comes a day after a BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) leader Gaurav Tiwari, submitted a written complaint to Rewa SP Rakesh Kumar Singh, demanding that an FIR be registered against the OTT platform for streaming a web series which hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus. The series, based on a novel by Vikram Seth was released on Netflix on October 23.

The BJP leader had taken to Twitter to confirm the development. He stated, “In the web series of ‘A Suitable Boy’, Netflix has shown three kissing scenes, in one episode, taking place within the temple premises.” He inquired, “As per the story, a Muslim man is in love with a Hindu woman. But, why were all kissing scenes shot within the temple premises (and not mosque).”

While speaking to reporters, Tiwari reiterated that his objection was not to the kissing scenes but the act being shot in the temple, with Aarti happening in the background. Gaurav Tiwari had also slammed Netflix for using the religious site for promoting ‘love jihad’ and hurting Hindu sentiments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNetflix and chill, Netflix password, Netflix series
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
Media

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.
Read more

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position

‘Arunachal shares border with Tibet not China’: CM Pema Khandu calls out China’s illegal occupation of Tibet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu once again called out China's long standing claim of Arunachal being a part of China’s southern Tibet region

West Bengal: ‘Dead’ Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The family members of Shibdas Banerjee were mourning his death and conducting his funeral rituals when they were informed by the hospital staff that he is alive.

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for ‘A Suitable Boy’ after home minister’s order

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated that Netflix officials Monica Shergill and Ambika Khurana will be booked under section 295 A for hurting religious sentiments.
Read more
News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
News Reports

NCB team attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai, three accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two NCB officials have been seriously injured in the attack.
Read more
News Reports

After withdrawing controversial order to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriages, Uttarakhand govt orders inquiry into press release

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand government had withdrawn the controversial order after massive criticism.
Read more
Media

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.
Read more
Media

TRP case: ED to summon India Today executives this week for questioning, recording statement of Hansa Research first

OpIndia Staff -
India Today was named in the initial FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the basis of the complaint in the TRP case.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position
Read more
Politics

‘Even those who supported the LDF expressed concern’: Pinarayi Vijayan puts draconian law ‘on hold’ but justifies its necessity

OpIndia Staff -
Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act will not be implemented for now and kept in abeyance, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

‘Arunachal shares border with Tibet not China’: CM Pema Khandu calls out China’s illegal occupation of Tibet

OpIndia Staff -
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu once again called out China's long standing claim of Arunachal being a part of China’s southern Tibet region
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,837FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com