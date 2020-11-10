The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, which was necessitated after 25 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government led by its former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to the BJP in March 2020, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath’s 15-month-old government and the death of three sitting legislators, in currently underway.

Interestingly, even before Madhya Pradesh went to vote for the 28 seats on November 3, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh was overconfident that it would grab all the 28 seats and bounce back to power in the state.

It had taken to Twitter on November 1, three days before the state went into the by-polls that Congress would bag all the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party had Tweeted that there’s a wave of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh as people of the state have rejected BJP. Saying that BJP’s gimmick has been rejected by the masses, it wrote that the latest survey was giving BJP govt-led by Shivraj Singh Chauhan sleepless nights.

It had predicted that Congress would bag 28 out of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh by-elections.

ताज़ा सर्वे ने उड़ाई बीजेपी की नींद,

लोकतंत्र की हत्या बना मुख्य चुनावी मुद्दा-



कांग्रेस – 28

बीजेपी – 0

बसपा – 0

अन्य – 0



कमलनाथ की ज़बरदस्त लहर,

ख़रीद-फ़रोख़्त वाली बीजेपी को जनता ने नकारा। — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 1, 2020

But as the saying goes don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched, Congress too spoke a bit too soon. The trends at 1:45 pm today showed BJP leading on 21 of the 28 seats. Congress is leading on 6 and BSP on one.

Madhya Pradesh by-election trends according to ECI

The BJP at the moment has 107 members in the 230-member Assembly and needs nine more to have a full majority of its own. At the moment, it has the backing of two BSP, one SP and one independent MLA.

With 22 Congress MLAs ditching the party along with Scindia and three seats falling vacant after the death of sitting MLAs, Congress is now left with 88 MLAs and it would need to win all the 28 seats to reach the magic figure of 116 once again.