Friday, November 27, 2020
Mehbooba Mufti cries foul, yet again, says she and her daughter have been ‘detained’ for the past two days, yet again: Details

While crying foul over the alleged house arrest, Mehbooba Mufti stated that the BJP was indiscriminately detaining her with allowing others to move about freely.

Mehbooba Mufti claims being illegally detained by the J&K administration
Mehbooba Mufti with Iltija Mufti (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
On Friday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to claim that she had been ‘illegally’ detained for over 2 days. She had claimed also that the Jammu and Kashmir police have stopped her from visiting the Youth President of PDP, Waheed Ur Rehman.

While crying foul over the alleged house arrest, Mehbooba Mufti stated that the BJP was indiscriminately detaining her with allowing others to move about freely. I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case.

Mehbooba Mufti further alleged that her daughter Iltija Mufti had also been placed under house arrest, for wishing to meet Waheed’s family. “Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she alleged. The former J &K Chief Minister also stated she would hold a press conference at 3: 30 pm and brief the media about various issues.

Previous detention of Mehbooba Mufti

In August 2020, after the central government decided to abrogate Article 370, Mehbooba Mufti along with several other politicians were detained. The government of Jammu and Kashmir issued the order to revoke the detention in October that was extended for three months on 31st July 2020.

In her first message to the public, she said that no one could forget the ‘insult’ and ‘humiliation’ when Article 370 was repealed. Mufti called the action of the central government, illegal and anti-democratic. Urging Kashmiris to continue the ‘struggle,’ she said, “We need to take back what Delhi Darbar took away (Article 370) from us illegally and in an undemocratic manner. The issue of Kashmir needs resolution too for which several Kashmiris have given up their lives. I know the path won’t be easy but we need to continue with this struggle. Today, when I am being let off, I demand the release of others who are still in detention illegally.”

Mehbooba Mufti sparks controversy, refuses to unfurl Indian flag

Mehbooba Mufti denounced the Indian Tricolour, saying she won’t raise the flag until the former flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. “Our relationship with India’s flag is linked to our relationship with Jammu and Kashmir’s flag. It’s not an independent relationship. The national flag is here only because of this (the Jammu and Kashmir) flag and constitution,” Ms Mufti said on Friday. In her first press conference after she was released from her 14-month long detention, the former chief minister said that her fight is not restricted to the reinstatement of Article 370 alone, but for the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue as well. 

