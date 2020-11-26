Thursday, November 26, 2020
Updated:

Pakistani man gets AK-47 rifle as wedding gift from his mother-in-law, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff
A video has been doing rounds on social media in which a groom was seen receiving an AK-47 rifle on his wedding way as people cheer in the background. The video is said to be from a Pakistani wedding where the mother-in-law of the groom gave the ‘unique’ gift to the groom as shagun. The date and the exact location of the video is not known.

In the video, the mother-in-law first caressed the groom and then someone handed her the rifle. The groom as all as the mother-in-law were all smiles as she gifted him the lethal wedding gift and posed for the camera. The bride can be seen subtly giggling at her mother’s gesture.

It is notable that nobody in the video seemed to be surprised at such a dangerous gift. The groom acted as it was a normal wedding gift, the bride also had a subtle smile on face, neither surprised nor shocked, and the guests in the wedding were cheering the woman for the choice of the gift. Perhaps it is not unusual to gift assault rifles in weddings in that part of Pakistan.

One wonders when the groom will get to use that gift. Kalashnikov rifles are often found in possession of terrorists coming from the other side of the LOC. An AK-47 rifle does not sound like a very pleasant gift for a wedding but nothing seems abnormal when seen in the context of parody country Pakistan.

Although gifting a assault rifle in an wedding is indeed unusual, guns do have close relations with weddings in Pakistan and several other countries, including India. Guns are regularly fired in the air during weddings and other celebrations, which sometimes cause accidents, killing and injuring people.

Saudi Arabia Prince had gifted gold plated AK-47 to Imran Khan

Last year in January, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia had gifted a gold-plated Kalashnikov rifle and bullets to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was, however, not clear whether the gold plated rifle was a functional one or just a replica as gold plated arms are often made for collection purposes and are used as gifts.

