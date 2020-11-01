Sunday, November 1, 2020
Syria: Islamist mob storms a Greek orthodox church, pulls down the cross to protest against France

The violent protests by radical Islamists in Syria is a continuation of the ongoing campaign launched by some Muslim countries against France after it declared a war against radical Islamic terrorism

OpIndia Staff
Cross ripped down from a church by Islamists in Syria/ Image Source: International Herald
A violent Islamist mob in Syria recently attacked a Greek orthodox church in the country and pulled down its structures to mark their protest against France and its citizens for their alleged act of ‘Islamophobia”.

After offering Friday’s Islamic prayers at a local mosque, the enraged radical Islamists attacked the St. Sergius and Bacchus Greek Orthodox Church in the city of Tabqa near Raqqa. The angry mob pulled down the cross as a mark of protest against France after country’s President Emmanuel Macron vowed to fight the menace of radical Islamic terrorism.

Reportedly, the ravaged city was home to a minority of Christians belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church, the Assyrian Church of the East, Syriac Orthodox Church, Chaldean Catholic and Syriac Catholic Church, and various Protestants. However, the IS terrorists had invaded the city and caused massive destruction to the city.

Later, a Regional government in Tabqa had taken an initiative to restore the cross on the church after it was originally destroyed by ISIS some years ago. The restoration of the cross was to encourage Christians refugees to return to the city.

Nadine Maenza, a Humans right activist, said that the Islamic terror groups ISIS and Turkey are encouraging these small Islamic mobs to commit these horrible acts against minority Christians in Syria.

The violent protests by radical Islamists in Syria is a continuation of the ongoing campaign launched by some Muslim countries against France after it declared a war against radical Islamic terrorism following the beheading of a teacher by a Muslim immigrant terrorist two weeks ago.

Islamic countries’ hate campaign against France

Following the terror attack on French teacher in Paris in October and the subsequent actions of the French residents to publicly display ‘blasphemous’ Charlie Hebdo cartoons, French President had reacted strongly against the Islamic terror attack and had also vowed that France would stick to its secular traditions and laws guaranteeing freedom of speech which allow publications such as the virulently anti-religion Charlie Hebdo to produce cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

However, the historic speech by Macron and his pronouncements to tackle Islamic terror has infuriated many Islamic countries, with many Islamic countries, especially Turkey and Pakistan took the lead to denounce the French President.

Lashing out at Macron for saying that Islam is in crisis all over the world, Turkish President had started a war of words with French President and had stated, “What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level…”.

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron for his alleged Islamophobic comments, Islamists around the world had come forward to boycott French products. Islamic countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar had started a worldwide boycott campaign against France.

Not just the Islamists in the Arab world but even radical organisations in India, taking inspiration from the fellow Islamists across the world, had initiated a protest campaign demanding that Muslim countries should boycott France for taking a stand on radical Islamic terrorism.

However, in their hurry to defend Islam, the Islamists had shockingly deviated from the country’s official stand of supporting the French government in their ongoing fight against the radical Islamic terror and had instead protested against the French government over its alleged ‘Islamophobia’.

