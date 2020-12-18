Friday, December 18, 2020
Updated:

MHA summons West Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary again after they didn’t attend meeting on Mamata Banerjee’s order

This is the second time the Union Home Ministry has summoned the WB state officials.

OpIndia Staff
HM Amit Shah, WB CM Mamata Banerjee
Days after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee snubbed Union Home Ministry’s summons to send the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi in the wake of a mob attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy last week, MHA has yet again summoned the two officials to Delhi. In an obvious indication that he had been just obeying the state government’s order, Mamata Banerjee’s CS had written to MHA last week saying that he has been directed by the state government to not attend the meeting convened on December 14. 

Now, the Union Home Secretary has written to the Bengal government last evening, asking the state’s Chief Secretary and police chief to attend a meeting at 5.30 pm today. In reply, the state government has suggested a video meeting citing the pandemic. However, the centre has not responded yet.

Centre summoned state officials last week for a meeting with the Home Secretary over the law and order situation in the state 

This is the second time the Union Home Ministry has summoned the WB state officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on December 11 (Friday) summoned state CS Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra asking them to present themselves on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s report on the attack on Nadda’s convoy by alleged supporters of the ruling TMC.

While there is uncertainty whether the DGP and CS will travel to Delhi as summoned by MHA, reportedly the centre and the state govt will hold a meeting over video conferencing today evening to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation ion West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to send 3 Bengal IPS officers for central deputation

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked the Central government saying that her government would not bend before “expansionist” and “undemocratic” forces. In what could be called a complete disregard of the government of India, the West Bengal CM also refused to send the 3 officials MHA had recalled from central deputation and hit out saying that seeking the deputation of three senior police officers from the state is a blatant misuse of power by the centre.

In a series of Tweet, Banerjee said that it was a deliberate attempt by the Centre to encroach upon the state’s jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in West Bengal.

Banerjee’s statement came within minutes of information about a letter, sent by the Home Ministry to the chief secretary of West Bengal, was made public.

The central government asked Mamata Banerjee to immediately relieve the three IPS officers for joining the central deputation, saying all of them were already given new assignments, according to officials.

The MHA on December 12 (Saturday) summoned three IPS officers of Bengal, who were responsible for providing security to BJP national head J P Nadda, to serve in central deputation following the attack on his convoy on Thursday which left several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured in the process. However, the CM is refusing to send back the IPS officers to the centre.

MHA mulling legal action

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking legal advice to take action against five officials after they defied MHA summons on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government’s order. The Centre may also suspend these three IPS officers and two others.

