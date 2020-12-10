Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home Opinions AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Loyal Congress leaders cannot seem to cope with the cancellation of their queen's birthday festivities. Given their way, they would declare December 9 a national holiday and commemorate it with government-sponsored celebrations.

Sanghamitra
Congress wants Sonia biography in Telangana syllabus
Images via Twitter and TOI
87

Yesterday was the 74th birthday of Congress’ default president Sonia Gandhi. With a lot of grace and unbridled kindness, she had announced that she would not celebrate her birthday. As is the norm most of the years, the current news headline was cited as the reason she would not celebrate her birthday. The grand festivities that befits the birthday of the Congress queen were thus cancelled and we got no visuals of family cake-cutting from the resort in Goa either.

However, loyal Congress leaders cannot seem to cope with the cancellation of their queen’s birthday festivities. Given their way, they would declare December 9 a national holiday and commemorate it with government-sponsored celebrations. If only the parsimonious chaiwallah who has usurped the PM’s chair knew anything about grand celebrations and dynastical glory.

So, displaying the loyalty to the dynasty and in an attempt to enlighten a generation of Indians that may not have noticed the thousands of schools, colleges, parks, roads, grounds, stations, airports and bridges named after the Gandhis, Sravan Dasoju, the AICC spokesperson, has requested the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao to include Her Highness Sonia Gandhi’s biography as a part of school syllabus in the state.

We however, have certain doubts that need clarification:

  1. Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.
  2. Will the biography include the details of her schooling, qualification and other family details, like her father’s occupation?
  3. Will the biography include the details of her teenage years, as in where she worked, if she had a part-time job etc?
  4. Will the biography have details of the mysterious holidays spent with friends and family on board Indian Navy Aircraft carriers? Asking because that would be cool, who gets to use an aircraft carrier as a family taxi?

The confusion of surnames

We really hope that once we see a biography, the perplexing confusion regarding the surnames of the dynasty will be sorted. Grand rulers and scions of grand dynasties always use fancy titles and we, the drama loving Indians will surely love to address our kings and queens as Rahul the Rafale-rouser, Priyanka the farming fairy, as such. But the whole surname affair is really really confusing. Mrs Indira Gandhi became Gandhi from Nehru because of marriage, adapting her marital surname. But Priyanka is addressed only as Priyanka Gandhi. and we are not supposed to even mention Maino. It is not fair. The biography must elaborate on the Maino side of Her Highness’ life or so many children will be left disappointed.

Why just a biography?

Why just a biography? There should be statues, a museum and at least a dozen roads and bridges named after Her Highness. Why? What do you mean why? Dynasties are not to be questioned. They are to be revered. after all:

Advert by TN Congress leader in The Hindu. Image via Twitter

Waiting for the necessary decisions on this regard not just by Telangana CM, but also the kanjoos people who have forcefully occupied power in Delhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress Sonia, Sonia Gandhi family, Rahul Priyanka
Sanghamitra
reader, writer, dreamer, no one

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.
Read more

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.

Indus Valley Civilisation: From cattle to pig, here is what prehistoric people in Indian subcontinent ate, according to new research

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The study suggests that the high percentage of cattle bones found suggest that there was a cultural preference for beef across Indus Valley Civilisation which was supplemented by mutton/lamb.

Despite govt fact-checking NDTV’s claims, Twitter continues to spread misinformation regarding coronavirus vaccine

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry oh Health had rejected the claims made by NDTV on December 9 itself. However, Twitter continues to display the fake news.

“Too much democracy”? BJP is a product of democracy, the Left exists in spite of democracy

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
An honest conversation about democracy in India.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling the barricade

OpIndia Staff -
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, D Revathi, was seen slapping a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more
News Reports

Indus Valley Civilisation: From cattle to pig, here is what prehistoric people in Indian subcontinent ate, according to new research

OpIndia Staff -
The study suggests that the high percentage of cattle bones found suggest that there was a cultural preference for beef across Indus Valley Civilisation which was supplemented by mutton/lamb.
Read more
Fact-Check

Despite govt fact-checking NDTV’s claims, Twitter continues to spread misinformation regarding coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry oh Health had rejected the claims made by NDTV on December 9 itself. However, Twitter continues to display the fake news.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpur man arrested for cheating CJI Sharad Bobde’s mother of Rs 2.5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
The accused, identified as 49-year-old Tapas Ghosh was employed by Mukta Bobde as the manager to look after a social event venue that she owns in Nagpur.
Read more
Politics

“Too much democracy”? BJP is a product of democracy, the Left exists in spite of democracy

Abhishek Banerjee -
An honest conversation about democracy in India.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Centre approves USOF scheme for mobile networks in uncovered villages in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, undersea fibre optic link to Lakshadweep islands

OpIndia Staff -
1683 villages in Arunachal Pradesh and 691 in Assam will get mobile connections, while 11 islands in Lakshadweep will get fibre optic under USOF
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,100FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com