Yesterday was the 74th birthday of Congress’ default president Sonia Gandhi. With a lot of grace and unbridled kindness, she had announced that she would not celebrate her birthday. As is the norm most of the years, the current news headline was cited as the reason she would not celebrate her birthday. The grand festivities that befits the birthday of the Congress queen were thus cancelled and we got no visuals of family cake-cutting from the resort in Goa either.

However, loyal Congress leaders cannot seem to cope with the cancellation of their queen’s birthday festivities. Given their way, they would declare December 9 a national holiday and commemorate it with government-sponsored celebrations. If only the parsimonious chaiwallah who has usurped the PM’s chair knew anything about grand celebrations and dynastical glory.

So, displaying the loyalty to the dynasty and in an attempt to enlighten a generation of Indians that may not have noticed the thousands of schools, colleges, parks, roads, grounds, stations, airports and bridges named after the Gandhis, Sravan Dasoju, the AICC spokesperson, has requested the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao to include Her Highness Sonia Gandhi’s biography as a part of school syllabus in the state.

Telangana: AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju requests Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s biography in the state school syllabus on the occasion of her 74th birthday yesterday — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

We however, have certain doubts that need clarification:

Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name. Will the biography include the details of her schooling, qualification and other family details, like her father’s occupation? Will the biography include the details of her teenage years, as in where she worked, if she had a part-time job etc? Will the biography have details of the mysterious holidays spent with friends and family on board Indian Navy Aircraft carriers? Asking because that would be cool, who gets to use an aircraft carrier as a family taxi?

The confusion of surnames

We really hope that once we see a biography, the perplexing confusion regarding the surnames of the dynasty will be sorted. Grand rulers and scions of grand dynasties always use fancy titles and we, the drama loving Indians will surely love to address our kings and queens as Rahul the Rafale-rouser, Priyanka the farming fairy, as such. But the whole surname affair is really really confusing. Mrs Indira Gandhi became Gandhi from Nehru because of marriage, adapting her marital surname. But Priyanka is addressed only as Priyanka Gandhi. and we are not supposed to even mention Maino. It is not fair. The biography must elaborate on the Maino side of Her Highness’ life or so many children will be left disappointed.

Why just a biography?

Why just a biography? There should be statues, a museum and at least a dozen roads and bridges named after Her Highness. Why? What do you mean why? Dynasties are not to be questioned. They are to be revered. after all:

Advert by TN Congress leader in The Hindu. Image via Twitter

Waiting for the necessary decisions on this regard not just by Telangana CM, but also the kanjoos people who have forcefully occupied power in Delhi.