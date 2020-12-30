Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Reports China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

Iran, Cameroon, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Turkey, North Korea and Russia follows China in the top ten list

OpIndia Staff
UN watch releases list of Human Rights abusers
UN Watch has released the list of top 10 Human Rights abusers (images via SPA, Indian Express and Haberturk respectively)
6

UN Watch, a United Nations accredited NGO that monitors the UN and fights for human rights and opposes dictatorship and double standards, has released a list of top ten countries that have been the worst abusers of human rights in 2020 as per the NGO. The ‘Top 10 Human Rights Abusers of 2020’ list features countries includes countries China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran.

Unsurprisingly, China has been recognised as the worst human rights abuser of this year as per the list. China has been ranked first in the list for forcing a million Uyghurs into camps, imprisoning human rights activists, ‘crushing Tibet’ and for suppressing the voices of people like Dr. Li Wenliang who sounded the alarm about the Wuhan virus and prosecuting journalists like Zhang Zhan who reported about the virus.

China is followed by Iran that has been placed at the second number in the list. Iran earned its place in the list by executing wrestler Navid Afkari and journalist Ruhollah Zam speaking against the Iranian regime. Iran also allegedly funded Syrian mass murder and Hezbollah terror, arrested women for not covering their heads, bombed a passenger jet killing 176 people on board and massacring peaceful protestors.

Central African country Republic of Cameroon has secured the third place in the list of human rights abusers. The Cameroon government allegedly tortured a journalist named Samuel Abuwe, massacred children in English-speaking schools as part of anglophone crisis that has claimed 3,000 live and displaced 50,000 people since 2016, threatened political rivals with extrajudicial killings and committed gender violence.

The fourth slot in the list of top ten human rights abusers has been filled by Venezuela. Venezuelan government has been credited with a range of human rights violations including freezing the assets of a food pantry that provided meals to underprivileged children, assassinating the people who criticised the Venezuelan President, forcing opposition leader to flee, holding fake elections and neglecting a humanitarian crisis that created about 5 million refugees.

Saudi Arabia has occupied the fifth place in the list of human rights abusers for allegedly imprisoning human rights activists like Loujain al-Hathloul and Raif Badawi, imposing travel restrictions on the critics of the regime and bombing Yemen schools, hospitals killing thousands.

The NGO had placed Zimbabwe at the sixth spot for arresting a journalist who exposed corruption in the health ministry, targeting critics of government by abducting and torturing them and harassing teachers who criticised the government’ handling of Covid-19.

Cuba has been ranked seventh in the list for allegedly arresting and denying human rights to rapper Denis Solis who wrote songs criticising police, crushing portestors and muzzling media, promoting drug trafficking, blocking food and medical aid and sending doctors abroad as slave labour.

Eighth place in the list has been occupied by Turkey for sentencing human rights activists and journalists, cutting off the water supply of 460,000 Kurds and fueling wars in Syria.

North Korea has been ranked ninth in the list for killing a fishing captain who was allegedly listening to international radio at sea, neglecting a hunger crisis that resulted in millions starving, detaining thousand of people in camps where they are subjected to forced labour and summary executions and forcing children to attend public execution.

The tenth place has been occupied by Russia in the list. The Russian government allegedly poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, held 362 political prisoners, tortured detainees, persecuted 300 Jehovah’s witnesses, bombed schools, hospitals and markets in Syria and supported tyrant Lukashenko in Belarus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.
Read more

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.

From drawing partition lines between Maa Durga and Shri Ram to Bengalis, Amartya Sen’s xenophobia get a pass because he is not a fan...

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Folks like Amartya Sen are obsessed with things like who is the ‘heir’ to what, which implies a fascination with royalty

A year on, ‘Chakka jam’ returns to Delhi: ‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait now instigates more roadblocks while opposing farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait, the alleged farmer leader, on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to join the protests and also called the blocking of roads.

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

OpIndia Staff -
UN Watch, a UN accredited NGO, has released of top ten human rights abusers of 2020 including countries like China and Russia.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Irish International University was a bogus institution luring foreign students that was exposed in a BBC investigation in 2008.
Read more
News Reports

Russian couples protest against COVID-19 restrictions by kissing in packed trains

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos have now gone viral in which couple were seen kissing their partners in crowded subways in Russia
Read more
News Reports

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Doctor caught for drunk driving steals police patrol vehicle to go home

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor fought with the policemen and drove away in the patrol vehicle. He also rammed the vehicle to an auto, injuring three persons.
Read more
News Reports

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws
Read more
Entertainment

“Hang in there” – Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with a hopeful message

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Hopkins had admitted of being drunk and hungover for many years during his career.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Pastor named Victor Jesudasan arrested for looting people in the name of providing scholarships

OpIndia Staff -
Pastor Victor Jesudasan is also involved in a case of money laundering worth Rs 2 lakh 27 thousand.
Read more
Opinions

From drawing partition lines between Maa Durga and Shri Ram to Bengalis, Amartya Sen’s xenophobia get a pass because he is not a fan...

Abhishek Banerjee -
Folks like Amartya Sen are obsessed with things like who is the ‘heir’ to what, which implies a fascination with royalty
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com