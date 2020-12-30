China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

UN Watch, a United Nations accredited NGO that monitors the UN and fights for human rights and opposes dictatorship and double standards, has released a list of top ten countries that have been the worst abusers of human rights in 2020 as per the NGO. The ‘Top 10 Human Rights Abusers of 2020’ list features countries includes countries China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran.

Unsurprisingly, China has been recognised as the worst human rights abuser of this year as per the list. China has been ranked first in the list for forcing a million Uyghurs into camps, imprisoning human rights activists, ‘crushing Tibet’ and for suppressing the voices of people like Dr. Li Wenliang who sounded the alarm about the Wuhan virus and prosecuting journalists like Zhang Zhan who reported about the virus.

China is followed by Iran that has been placed at the second number in the list. Iran earned its place in the list by executing wrestler Navid Afkari and journalist Ruhollah Zam speaking against the Iranian regime. Iran also allegedly funded Syrian mass murder and Hezbollah terror, arrested women for not covering their heads, bombed a passenger jet killing 176 people on board and massacring peaceful protestors.

Central African country Republic of Cameroon has secured the third place in the list of human rights abusers. The Cameroon government allegedly tortured a journalist named Samuel Abuwe, massacred children in English-speaking schools as part of anglophone crisis that has claimed 3,000 live and displaced 50,000 people since 2016, threatened political rivals with extrajudicial killings and committed gender violence.

The fourth slot in the list of top ten human rights abusers has been filled by Venezuela. Venezuelan government has been credited with a range of human rights violations including freezing the assets of a food pantry that provided meals to underprivileged children, assassinating the people who criticised the Venezuelan President, forcing opposition leader to flee, holding fake elections and neglecting a humanitarian crisis that created about 5 million refugees.

Saudi Arabia has occupied the fifth place in the list of human rights abusers for allegedly imprisoning human rights activists like Loujain al-Hathloul and Raif Badawi, imposing travel restrictions on the critics of the regime and bombing Yemen schools, hospitals killing thousands.

The NGO had placed Zimbabwe at the sixth spot for arresting a journalist who exposed corruption in the health ministry, targeting critics of government by abducting and torturing them and harassing teachers who criticised the government’ handling of Covid-19.

Cuba has been ranked seventh in the list for allegedly arresting and denying human rights to rapper Denis Solis who wrote songs criticising police, crushing portestors and muzzling media, promoting drug trafficking, blocking food and medical aid and sending doctors abroad as slave labour.

Eighth place in the list has been occupied by Turkey for sentencing human rights activists and journalists, cutting off the water supply of 460,000 Kurds and fueling wars in Syria.

North Korea has been ranked ninth in the list for killing a fishing captain who was allegedly listening to international radio at sea, neglecting a hunger crisis that resulted in millions starving, detaining thousand of people in camps where they are subjected to forced labour and summary executions and forcing children to attend public execution.

The tenth place has been occupied by Russia in the list. The Russian government allegedly poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, held 362 political prisoners, tortured detainees, persecuted 300 Jehovah’s witnesses, bombed schools, hospitals and markets in Syria and supported tyrant Lukashenko in Belarus.