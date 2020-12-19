On Friday, self-styled Godman Swami Nityananda, who has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities, announced flights and visas to his fictitious country named ‘Kailasa’.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Nityananda urged his followers, “You can start applying for Kailasa visa. You have to reach Australia on your own. From Australia, it has its own charter flight services. You will be taken to Kailasa by its own private charter flight services.”

While limiting the visa to just a 3-day window, Swami Nityananda said, “Please do not ask for more than 3-day visa. Kailasa can accommodate anyone only for 3 days now and only one physical Darshan of Lord Shiva in 3 days. You can send your visa applications.”

Kailasa trip is open now. You can apply for visa. And have a Darshan of Lord Shiva physically. 👺 pic.twitter.com/ywGH2qpypi — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) December 17, 2020

While explaining the route to reach his self-owned country, he asked his followers, “You may have to reach Australia on your own. You may need at least one week visa for Australia. From Australia, you will be taken to Kailasa by private chartered flight services.”

In a longer version of the video, the fugitive informed that all visitors will be allowed free food, lodging, and free travel to and from Australia. He also added that he can spend between 10-60 mins with a follower, based on the requirement.

The curious case of Swami Nityananda and Kailasa

The Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad in November last year. The ‘Godman’ was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad. He has been on the run, prompting Interpol to issue a blue corner notice.

In December last year, the Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed that the self-styled godman’s Indian passport has been cancelled. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar attending the regional media engagement of the MEA had also confirmed that no agency has yet approached the Ministry with information on the whereabouts of Nithyananda, who is absconding. Calling the claim of rape-accused Nityananda of forming a new country – Kailaasa through his website, ‘bizarre’, Raveesh Kumar had then said: ‘You can’t form a nation by creating a website’.

Nithyananda, who is over 40 years old, is a native of Tamil Nadu and his real name is Rajashekharan. He had set up his ashram at Bidadi on Bengaluru-Mysore highway almost 20 years ago. Nithyananda, who first hit the national headlines for his alleged video in a compromising position with an actress in early 2010, has been a highly controversial figure.