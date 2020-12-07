Fascist Modi steals farmer leader Geeta Bhati’s sandals and it requires our serious attention

I stand with farmer leader Geeta Bhati.

It is extremely shameful on fascist Modi government’s part to steal her sandals.

In a shocking revelation made by Kisan Ekta Sangh’s Mahila Morcha leader Geeta Bhati, she said that the government took away her sandals to refrain her from continuing to protest.

Bhati has said that in spite of government taking away her sandals, she will continue the protests. “I will fight even without my sandals. I will file an FIR,” she said as her supporters applauded her courageous act.

And hence, I stand with farmer leader Geeta Bhati.

We can’t take her protests and her accusations lightly as she is an annadata. Anyone who thinks that her allegations of stolen sandals is a laughing matter, including the fellow annadata tearing up with laughter, is clearly an IT cell member.

Those questioning farmer Bhati’s allegations and defending the chappal-chori by Modi are doing it to derail the serious discussion surrounding the farm laws and diverting the attention. If farmer Bhati says her sandals were stolen by Modi government, then they were stolen by Modi government because a protestor said so. Farmers don’t lie (Source: Shehla Rashid Research Institute paper published in 2019).

Anyone who thinks a farmer can lie, that too about her sandals being stolen by government, is a monster and does not deserve his or her next meal.

But more than the fact that farmers don’t lie, there are logical reasons why government is behind it. Can you imagine a farmer doing farming without sandals? He will step on to shit in his farm due to open defecation. And didn’t we already run an open defecation campaign as a mark of protest against Modi government’s fascist rule of making compulsory toilets? Now government will dictate where we should poop?

While it is important to defecate in open to defeat fascist Modi, it is also important not to step on the shit because then the Modi Bhakts will laugh at us.

In fact, as a new mark of protest against the fascist Modi regime, farmer Geeta Bhati should now demand an MSP (Mujhe Sandal Pehnao) mass movement.

Under the new MSP, politicians in India and abroad come together to condemn Modi government’s dastardly act of stealing her sandals.

Farmer Geeta Bhati and MSP, #BhatiSandalsMatter

As Chief Minister of Delhi and overall opportunist, Arvind Kejriwal must immediately dispatch his leader Raghav Chadha to meet Bhati. Later in the evening he should personally go there and walk barefoot in solidarity with farmer Geeta Bhati.

Professional protestor Yogendra Yadav should also try to hold talks with Modi government to negotiate the return of sandals. Speaking of return of sandals, Munawwar Rana and Javed Akhtar should return their awards and demand an apology from the intolerant government which resorts to stealing sandals.

Sitaram Yechury and other left parties should immediately go meet farmer Geeta Bhati’s family and demand closure of Bata outlets as they rhyme with Indian conglomerate Tata. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi should question Modi government’s anti-sandal policy question whether farmer Geeta Bhati’s sandal was given away to Adani-Ambani. And that farmer Geeta Bhati’s sandals were used to waive off outstanding sandal dues from Vijay Mallya.

The woke Indians should also run Twitter and Instagram trends like #BhatiSandalsMatter. Naughty politicians like Sanjay Raut should also announce that the next farmer leader whose sandals get stolen by Modi government will be from Shiv Sena.

And if all that fails, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should stand by farmer Geeta Bhati’s right to MSP. Because nothing like a white man telling us what to do to remind us of our colonial hangover.

I stand with farmer Geeta Bhati and her sandals.