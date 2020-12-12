Saturday, December 12, 2020
Home Government and Policy India largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses for 60% of India's...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses for 60% of India’s population: How experts believe it might be enough

India is the top coronavirus vaccine buyer, followed by the European Union which has confirmed 1.58 billion doses and the US, which is the worst-hit country, has managed to purchase 1.01 billion doses.

OpIndia Staff
India largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses for 60% of India's population: How experts believe it might be enough
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi
3

According to a global analysis, India has become the largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine in the world after procuring 1.6 billion doses. Scientists believe that these vaccine doses are enough to cover 800 million people, that is almost 60 per cent of India’s population. This would be sufficient to develop ‘herd immunity’, a number some scientists believe.

The ‘Launch and Scale Speedometer’ analysis, which is updated every two weeks, shows India has confirmed 1.6 billion doses of three vaccines as of November 30, which means that India has bought more doses than countries such as the US and Britain, and more than the European Union as a whole, all of which have in-country vaccine development capacity.

All these COVID-19 vaccine ‘pre-booked’ by India are manufactured by Indian companies

According to the US-based Duke University Global Health Innovation Center, India has bought 500 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, 1 billion from the US company Novavax and 100 million doses of the Sputnik V candidate from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute.

Noted virologist Shahid Jameel was quoted as saying that all these vaccines pre-purchased by India are being manufactured by Indian companies – Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax by Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune and Sputnik V by Dr Reddy’s Lab in Hyderabad.

Moreover, Bharat Biotech and Zydus-Cadila would also add about 400 million doses annually. In brief, the numbers appear reasonable over 2021 and 2022, said Jameel confirming that India can expect the first 250 million to be vaccinated in 2021.

He noted that 1.6 billion doses would cover 800 million people or 60 per cent of India’s population. This, the virologist said, should be enough to develop herd immunity, a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune to an infection.

India tops the global chart of pre-booked Covid-19 vaccine doses

Meanwhile, the report by global analysis submitted that India is the top coronavirus vaccine buyer, followed by the European Union which has confirmed 1.58 billion doses and the US, which is the worst-hit country, has managed to purchase just 1.01 billion doses.

Image Sourec: The Straits Times

The report by the Duke University Global Health Innovation Center said that while countries like the US and EU negotiated purchases by investing public funds into vaccine research and development and by using their purchasing power to strike early deals, India smartly moved to the top of the chart by leveraging its large manufacturing infrastructure.

“Countries with manufacturing capacity, such as India and Brazil, have been successful in negotiating large advance market commitments with leading vaccine candidates as part of the manufacturing agreements,” the Duke researchers noted in their analysis.

First round of vaccine estimated to be made available in India by July-August 2021

In November, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said 400-500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were estimated to be made available for 250 to 300 million (25 crores to 30 crores) people in India by July-August 2021.

The first 500 million doses are likely to go to 250 million people in the group that includes frontline workers, healthcare workers, sanitation, emergency services, and security services. This group also includes the elderly above 65 and patients with comorbidities.

India is the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world, manufacturing more than 60 per cent of the vaccines sold across the globe, even without its involvement in the manufacturing of the expensive Pfizer Inc and Moderna vaccines, India is all set to play a crucial role in vaccinating a major part of the world against a pandemic that has so far affected more than 68 million people and resulted into deaths of over 1.58 million.

Of the three vaccine candidates the South Asian country has booked, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine producer, is manufacturing two within India – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Novavax candidate.

Of the 3.73 billion doses of the Oxford and Novavax vaccines purchased by all countries, about three billion will be made by SII. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is also being manufactured by Dr Reddy’s Lab in Hyderabad.

The Indian pharmaceutical companies are gearing up to prepare eight, more economical vaccines, including the AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which is being called “vaccine for the world” because of the efforts to make it cheap and easily available for poorer nations.

Foreign envoys impressed by India’s preparations for vaccine production

About 64 foreign envoys recently visited India’s COVID-19 facilities in Hyderabad, a trip organised by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA), in a bid to showcase Indian companies’ prowess in building the vaccine to fight COVID-19. The envoys were briefed about Covid-19 vaccine programmes and how India has taken the lead in fighting the pandemic. India’s leadership and preparedness in vaccine development, backed by the statesmanship of PM Modi, who announced that the vaccines would be available for all of humanity, left the envoys from all over the world extremely impressed.

While Denmark’s envoy to India, Ambassador Svane Freddy, told media that he was proud to be a part of India’s journey in taking the lead on the COVID front, Australia’s ambassador to India, Barry O’Farrell, also had glowing words of praise for India’s vaccine manufacturing capabilities. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Newslaundry creates controversy where there is none because India Today showed farmers benefitting from farm laws: Read Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Propagandists at Newslaundry published a sensationalist report on Thursday to accuse the government of 'planting stories'
Read more
News Reports

Woman files case against Palghar Shiv Sena MP, says he has been demanding sexual favours since 2004: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
A woman who worked at a gas agency owned by the Shiv Sena MP, had accused the Palghar leader of making sexual advances at her
Read more

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.

Kerala: Complaint lodged against a Hijab clad woman for entering a temple in Malappuram district wearing shoes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Malappuram in Kerala has one of the highest concentration of Muslim population and considered a hotbed for Islamist fundamentalism

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time

Pranab Mukherjee’s last memoir, set to be released in 2021, slams Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ downfall: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With book releasing in 2021, 'The Presidential Years' gives us a glimpse of President Pranab Mukherjee at his best," the publication tweeted.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

India largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses for 60% of India’s population: How experts believe it might be enough

OpIndia Staff -
All the COVID-19 vaccine which India has pre-booked are being manufactured by Indian companies
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Church feud: HC pulls up govt for failing to comply with its last order, directs CRPF to take over church if order not...

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, Kerala HC asked govt to implement a SC order and grant ownership of Kothamangalam Church to the Orthodox faction
Read more
Media

Newslaundry creates controversy where there is none because India Today showed farmers benefitting from farm laws: Read Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Propagandists at Newslaundry published a sensationalist report on Thursday to accuse the government of 'planting stories'
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
News Reports

While Congress party opposes new parliament building, its Lok Sabha speaker had approved the project in 2012. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A letter dated July 13, 2012, showed that Meira Kumar had given a go-ahead for the construction of a new Parliament building.
Read more
Politics

Union Govt recalls 3 IPS officers on central deputation to West Bengal after attack on BJP president’s convoy by TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Government has recalled three IPS officers from West Bengal following the attack on BJP President J.P. Nadda in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Woman files case against Palghar Shiv Sena MP, says he has been demanding sexual favours since 2004: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
A woman who worked at a gas agency owned by the Shiv Sena MP, had accused the Palghar leader of making sexual advances at her
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: One Azad booked for sexually exploiting and forcing a minor girl to convert to Islam for marriage

OpIndia Staff -
This Hardoi case is the fifth FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh ever since the new law against Grooming Jihad has come into force
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmers’ perform dangerous stunts on tractor, try to mow down police personnel when stopped: Horrific visuals from UP

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, 6 unidentified accused, riding a tractor, tried to run over police personnel on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: ACB officer caught taking bribe hours after delivering a speech on the ill-effects of corruption

OpIndia Staff -
The DSP of ACP was caught by ACB officials while taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a District Transport Officer
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,730FollowersFollow
21,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com