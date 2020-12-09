Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

We hear you, Sardarji, we do.

OpIndia Staff
Kuldip Singh Kaler from Ahmedabad says how Gujaratis can contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat and help bring Indian economy back on track
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very ‘atmanirbhar’. The video, released in May this year after PM Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, is being shared on various social media platforms.

“From Jasuben’s pizza and tea of Tea Post, let me introduce you to Atmanirbhar Gujarat,” he says in crisp, clear Gujarati. Ahead of 2014 General Elections, the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had made Jasuben’s pizza a household name as he spoke about women entrepreneurs at a FICCI meet.

Kaler then proceeds to give a long list of everyday products either made by Gujaratis or made in Gujarat most of which you might have most likely heard.

“Where was world’s cheapest car manufactured? In Ahmedabad. Where was the world’s cheapest ventilator made? In Rajkot. So, now where should we buy things from? Cold drink from Sosyo, biscuit from Parle, sherbet from Rasna, spices from Ramdev, LED from Orpat, fans from Symphony, milk from AMUL, flour from local mill, soap from Nirma, ceramic from Morbi, Saree from Surat and machines from Rajkot. Clothes from Arvind and Vimal and medicines from Zydus and Cadila. Snacks from Jagdish and Balaji, dabeli (Gujarati snack) from Karnavati and burger from Jai Bhavani (local stores). Vessels from Odhav and jewellery from Bagasra (localities in Gujarat specialising in these products) and finally autorickshaws from Atul,” he says.

Sosyo, one of India’s oldest aerated drinks was a product of Swadeshi movement call by Mahatma Gandhi and originated in Surat. Similarly, cooperative dairy Amul brought about a milk revolution in Gujarat and India. Everyday brands like Ramdev spices, Arvind and Nirma also have their roots firmly in Gujarat.

Kaler then says that when the government announced economic package for boosting economy in middle of Chinese coronavirus pandemic, a Gujarati would never think that what can I get. “A Gujarati will always think what he could give back,” he says. One Gujarati brought together India that was divided into various princely states, he says referring to Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India. “If these 6 crore Gujaratis make up their mind, India will get back on its feet within days,” he said.

