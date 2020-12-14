Monday, December 14, 2020
Home News Reports Niger witnesses deadly terrorist attack by Boko Haram jihadis, village burned, 27 people killed
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Niger witnesses deadly terrorist attack by Boko Haram jihadis, village burned, 27 people killed

"It was an attack of unprecedented savagery. Nearly 60% of the village has been destroyed," government officials have stated. The terrorists had arrived in Toumour village on foot, after having swum across Lake Chad.

OpIndia Staff
Niger: 27 dead in Jihadi attack by Boko Haram, 60% village destroyed
Representational Image (Photo Credits: CNN)
13

In a dastardly incident on Saturday, terrorists associated with Islamist terrorist outfit Boko Haram launched an attack in Toumour village in the Diffa region in South East Niger. The region has over 120,000 refugees from Nigeria and around 1,10,000 refugees from other parts of Nigeria.

As per reports, 27 people were killed in the terror attack and several people were reported as wounded and missing. The terror attack took place hours before the regional elections across Niger on Sunday. An official informed, “Some victims were killed or wounded by bullets, others were burnt inside their houses, consumed by the flames of an enormous fire set by the attackers…”

He stated that the attack was carried out for over 3 hours by 70 terrorists, leading to the destruction of 800-1000 houses, vehicles and the central market. The official emphasised, “It was an attack of unprecedented savagery. Nearly 60% of the village has been destroyed.” He further added that the terrorists had arrived in Toumour village on foot, after having swum across Lake Chad. Issa Lemine, the governor of Diffa region, had visited the burials of the deceased.

Attacks happened a day before elections

Despite the deadly terror attack, which led to the destruction of life and property, the people of Niger voted in the regional and municipal elections on Sunday. However, another official from Bosso region informed that elections did not take place in Toumour village while it was carried out successfully in other parts of the country.

The voting for the regional elections has been postponed in the past, owing to terror attacks in the Sahel county and southeastern Diffa region. The country is scheduled to have its Presidential election in about two weeks’ time.

Niger has been terrorised by Boko Haram since 2009

Other parts of the country, such as the west and the southeast regions had also witnessed such attacks since 2015. Niger has been subjected to radical Islamist terror attacks along the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso. Boko Haram had unleashed its terror on the country, since 2009 in the north-eastern region and Lake Chad region. Reportedly, 36,000 people have lost their lives while 3 million have been displaced. Boko Haram is a Salafi-jihadist Muslim terror organisation founded in 2002 in Nigeria.

Boko Haram expands its control

In June this year, terrorists associated with Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed at least 20 soldiers and 40 civilians in Nigeria’s Brono state. The attack came just days after terrorists killed at least 69 people in a raid on a village in a third area, Gubio. Boko Haram is notoriously known for inflicting terror in West African countries with great magnitude. It is based in north-east Nigeria but is also active in neighbouring countries.

Forbes cites a report by Open Doors, an organization working on the topic of religious persecution, which mentions that the terrorist organisations, such as Boko Haram, have significantly expanded their territory. In its report, Open Doors stated that Boko Haram was looking for expansion and eyeing targets of Sub-Saharan Africa.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNiger attack, terrorist Boko Haram, ISIS terrorists Africa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, woman ‘detained’ under UP’s new anti-forced religious conversion law was not ‘forced to abort’

OpIndia Staff -
The woman, who is currently in protection home, was taken to hospital after she complained of stomachache on Sunday. The doctors have said her health is okay.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Demands to legalise MSPs is retrograde, can destroy the farm sector and hurt the Indian economy: Explained

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Setting MSP as a floor price legally will effectively derail the market for other players. Legalising MSP is also retrograde and anti-market, which can devastate the Indian farm sector.
Read more

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

World OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.

From being accused in terror case to defending Bhindranwale: Meet farmer protest supporter Khalsa Aid International and its CEO Ravi Singh

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Khalsa Aid International\, which is supporting farmer protests is suspected to be a front organisation forKhalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Media

How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

Nirwa Mehta -
A distasteful video 'Modi marr jaa tu' has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Niger witnesses deadly terrorist attack by Boko Haram jihadis, village burned, 27 people killed

OpIndia Staff -
Boko Haram terrorists had attacked a village in Niger a day before regional elections. They burned most of the village and killed 27 people.
Read more
News Reports

PFI’s Rauf Sharif had paid for the Hathras trip of arrested Siddique Kappan, had received foreign money worth over Rs 2.5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
ED says arrested PFI leader had funded the Hathras trip of arrested Siddique Kappan and others. Sharif's accounts have shown suspicious transactions.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, woman ‘detained’ under UP’s new anti-forced religious conversion law was not ‘forced to abort’

OpIndia Staff -
The woman, who is currently in protection home, was taken to hospital after she complained of stomachache on Sunday. The doctors have said her health is okay.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Communal tension over burial of the dead body of a woman in Forest Department land

OpIndia Staff -
After official intervened, the family finally agreed to bury the deceased woman in the cemetery and not on government land.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Demands to legalise MSPs is retrograde, can destroy the farm sector and hurt the Indian economy: Explained

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Setting MSP as a floor price legally will effectively derail the market for other players. Legalising MSP is also retrograde and anti-market, which can devastate the Indian farm sector.
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
News Reports

From being accused in terror case to defending Bhindranwale: Meet farmer protest supporter Khalsa Aid International and its CEO Ravi Singh

Jinit Jain -
Khalsa Aid International\, which is supporting farmer protests is suspected to be a front organisation forKhalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International
Read more
Media

How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

Nirwa Mehta -
A distasteful video 'Modi marr jaa tu' has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,225FollowersFollow
21,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com