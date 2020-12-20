In an unprecedented visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit on Sunday to pay his tributes to Sikh guru Guru Teg Bahadur to commemorate his supreme sacrifice.

Paying tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Shaheedi Diwas on Saturday, PM Modi bowed to the Guru Tegh Bahadur’s vision for a just and inclusive society and also added that his life epitomised courage and compassion. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus of the Sikh religion. He was publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam.

Opposition party politicises PM Modi’s visit

However, the opposition parties seem to be upset after PM Modi surprised them by making an impromptu visit to the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. Attacking Prime Minister Modi over his visit to the Gurudwara, the opposition members attempted to co-relate his visit to the ongoing farmer protests against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, not only resorted to politicising the Prime Minister’s visit to the Gurudwara but also tried to give a communal spin to the ongoing political protests by a few ‘farmers’ along the Haryana-Delhi border.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the protestors camping near the national capital have been named ‘terrorists, Khalistanis, leftists, anti-Indians, Chinese and Pakistani Agents’ by a few people and asked Prime Minister visited Gurudwara Rakabganj to appease all of the above.

As usual Priyanka Chaturvedi put out a tweet by making illogical remarks as she attempted to connect the ongoing protests from alleged a few farmers to the Gurudwara visit of PM Modi. Firstly, Priyanka Chaturvedi’s assertion is that the Prime Minister visit to Gurudwara was a political visit to appease the very own whom his supporters allegedly called anti-nationals. Second, Chaturvedi attempted to bring a religious angle to the protest by claiming that all the protestors camping at the protest site are ‘Sikhs’.

Priyanka Gandhi peddles half-truths, gives a communal spin to the alleged ‘farmer’ protests

It is important to note that only a section of farmers from Punjab is opposed to the farm bills. It is being estimated that not even 1 per cent of the total farmers in the country are part of these protests. When it comes to protestors, neither all of them are farmers nor they belong to the Sikh community. By communalising the protests, Shiv Sena MP is trying to play with the fire by causing a divide in the Hindu-Sikh unity.

In her tweet, Priyanka Chaturvedi also tries to ignore the political angle of the protests. The Shiv Sena MP also tries to mislead the public by depicting the protests as some sort of genuine farmer protests. The protests are also purely political in nature, which is being exposed day-after-day with Khalistani forces successfully hijacking these so-called farmer protests. We had reported how anti-Indian elements such pro-Khalistan outfits have hijacked the ‘farmer protests’ are using to further their secessionist agenda. Foreign-based Khalistanis and certain entertainers with a shady history have been extremely vocal over the course of these protests.

Earlier, we also saw how these protests took a dangerous turn after the alleged ‘farmers’ openly expressed their solidarity to left-wing terrorists and Urban Naxals in the name of protesting against the government.

Despite all the glaring evidence that these protests have nothing to do neither with the Sikh community nor farmers, the Shiv Sena MP peddles false propaganda only to play politics over PM Modi’s goodwill gesture to the Gurudwara.