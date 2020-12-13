Sunday, December 13, 2020
Updated:

Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar claims journalist Naila Inayat does not exist, others agree saying it is fictitious character created by Shekhar Gupta

Pakistanis claimed that Naila Inayat is a reporter no one had heard of in Pakistan, and she has become the biggest messenger of anti-minority news from Pakistan

OpIndia Staff
Mehr Tarar, Naila Inayat
4

Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar has made a sensational claim that Naila Inayat, another Pakistani journalist that writes for Indian publication The Print, does not exist in reality. Quote tweeting a tweet saying that Naila Inayat is a fake, fictitious twitter character, Tarar said that she has raised this suspicion earlier also.

Mehr Tarar claimed that “no one in Pakistan has met this Naila Inayat person, or for that matter, has even heard of her.”

Referring to Nalia often posting news from Pakistan that shows the country in bad light, by reporting on atrocities on minorities, Tarar asked, “How is an imaginary human a representative of Pakistan’s persecuted people or is always the first one to condemn Pakistan’s real or imagined bad?”

The tweet that Tarar was quoting itself was quoting another tweet, which had claimed that Naila Inayat was created by The Print. Twitter user Maria Sartaj wrote that “A reporter no one had heard of in Pak became the biggest messenger of anti-minority news from Pak”. She also warned Shekhar Gupta that he will also be exposed one day for creating a fictious character.

A large number of Pakistani social media users replied to the tweets supporting the claim, reiterating that they have not heard about the journalist in Pakistan. Some even went on to claim that Naila Inayat is actually pen name of Shekhar Gupta.

The Pakistani Twitter users claimed that there is no record of any journalistic work done by Nalia in Pakistan before her ‘big break’ in India.

Similar allegations were made by several other Twitter users independently, accusing Shekhar Gupta of creating a fake profile to run anti Pakistan campaign.

While a large number of Pakistanis agreed that Naila Inayat is fake, there were some dissenting views also. One person claimed that she is a real person with history of anti-Pakistan propaganda, and Indian media has hired her to run propaganda against the Islamic nation.

Pakistani author Salman Rashid also replied to Mehr Tarar, saying that he had met her personally at The News on Sunday, a Pakistani weekly, in 2007. It may be noted that Naila’s Twitter profile mentions that she had worked in the weekly earlier. Moreover, according to a profile of Naila done by International Women’s Media Foundation, Naila had worked at The News on Sunday. They had also mentioned that “she was part of the Pak-US Journalists Exchange Program in United States where she worked with the ‘Post and Courier’ in Charleston, South Carolina.”

The attack on Naila Inayat by Islamists from Pakistan is understandable, as she has become very popular on social media in India due to her reporting on atrocities on minorities in Pakistan, especially kidnap and forced conversion and marriage of Hindu, Sikh and Christian minor girls by Muslim men.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

